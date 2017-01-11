Snowstorm diverts planes from Portland to Sea-Tac Airport

A large snowstorm in Portland forced more than a dozen planes to divert to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, creating a bit of a traffic jam on runways.
Nearly a foot of snow fell in Portland late Tuesday and another six inches were forecast to fall Wednesday.
Portland International Airport tweeted at 11:35 p.m. that they remained open but delays were expected as runways were plowed.
Sea-Tac Airport officials said 10 to 20 flights were rerouted from Portland, creating a small traffic jam as they scrambled to find space for the extra planes, according to KOMO News.
Empty planes were already parked at gates to ready for morning flights.
Passengers diverted to Sea-Tac Airport told KIRO 7 it was so late they opted not to get a hotel and instead spent a relatively sleepless night in the airport. Some considered renting a car or taking a bus to Portland.
Airport officials warned travelers to check their flights Wednesday.
A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington until 1 .m.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments