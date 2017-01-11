The worst is over: Sunny days on the horizon

Washington, you’re getting off easy.
Though vast areas of the state woke up to snow Wednesday it’s the rest of the West that’s getting walloped by big flakes and torrential rain.
But first, our forecast.
A chance of snow will remain through Wednesday in Puget Sound, becoming mostly clear in the evening. That leads to a sunny Thursday and Friday.
Skies will cloud up a bit on Saturday but rain won’t return until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Those clear skies mean cold nights. Thursday’s high will be 37 degrees and the night’s low will be 25. Sunday’s rainy weather will bring a high of 45.
While the northern reaches of Washington were enjoying relatively dry air the southern areas and Oregon were getting dumped on.
Tuesday night’s snowstorm is being called the ninth-snowiest day since 1940, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. The Weather Service recorded 6.5 inches overnight at their office near the Portland airport.
The Weather Service was calling for an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Portland area through 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Though snow was being measured in feet in the Sierra Nevada mountain range of California and Nevada, the lower elevation areas of both states were in various stages of flooding.
Rivers are flooding in both California and Nevada. Reservoirs that have been near dry after years of drought are overflowing. Mudslides are closing highways.
Residents of the farming community of Hollister, California, south of San Jose, were rescued by boat Wednesday morning after nearby Pacheco Creek spilled its banks, according to CBS SF Bay Area.
To the north, the Russian River isn’t expected to crest until Wednesday evening where 600 homes have already been affected by floodwaters.
In Nevada, both Reno and Carson City are under a flash-flood warning.
