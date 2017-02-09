Thurston County deputy suffers minor injury in rollover accident

A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering from minor injuries after a late-night rollover accident.
The deputy’s vehicle hydroplaned about 1 a.m. Thursday near Yelm Highway Southeast and Braywood Lane while responding to a call about a man with a gun, said spokesperson Sgt. Carla Carter. The deputy suffered a minor injury and is recovering at home, said Carter, who could not confirm the extent of his injuries.
The deputy will not be cited for the rollover accident, Carter said.
The man with the gun had been threatening suicide. He was involuntarily committed and was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Carter said.
