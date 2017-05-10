These posters by politicians show why they haven’t fixed school funding yet

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Multi-car collision on Pacific Ave. sends one car off road Pause 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? 1:19 West Olympia Farmers Market 0:46 Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Washington state lawmakers are at an impasse when it comes to negotiating a new two-year budget that fully funds public schools. As opposed to sitting down and talking, they're venting their frustrations through posters in the Senate wings. Melissa Santos msantos@thenewstribune.com