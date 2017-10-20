Homepage

High school football scores: Week 8

Staff report

October 20, 2017 6:30 PM

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentlake 14, Mount Rainier 7, 3Q

Kentwood vs. Kentridge

Hazen 7, Kennedy Catholic 0, 1Q

Kent-Meridian vs. Tahoma

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview 7, Decatur 0, 1Q

Auburn Riverside 7, Federal Way 0, 1Q

Thomas Jefferson vs. Enumclaw

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 7, Bellarmine Prep 0, 1Q

Sumner vs. Rogers

Puyallup vs. Olympia

3A PCL

Spanaway Lake vs. Mount Tahoma

Lakes 6, Stadium 0, 1Q

Wilson vs. Bethel | Livestream available

Lincoln 7, Bonney Lake 0, 1Q

3A SSC

Gig Harbor 7, Capital 0, 1Q | Livestream available

North Thurston vs. Timberline

Peninsula 7, Yelm 0, 1Q

Central Kitsap 7, Shelton 0, 1Q | Livestream available

2A EVCO

Centralia at W.F. West

Rochester at Aberdeen

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Franklin Pierce vs. Washington

Fife at Foster

Evergreen of Seattle at White River

Foss def. Lindbergh by forfeit

2A SPSL SOUND

Eatonville at Orting

Steilacoom vs. Clover Park

Renton vs. Highline

1A EVCO

Elma at Forks

Tenino at Montesano

2B CENTRAL - MOUNTAIN

Napavine at Rainier

1A NISQUALLY

Charles Wright vs. Chimacum

Port Townsend at Vashon Island

NONLEAGUE

Curtis at Issaquah

Live Blog Prep Football Week 8
 

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

4A SPSL

South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, at Lake Washington HS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Todd Beamer 39, Auburn 7

Around the state

Lewis and Clark 37, Mead 21

Mary Knight 66, Washington School For The Deaf 32

