High school football scores: Week 8

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentlake 14, Mount Rainier 7, 3Q
Kentwood vs. Kentridge
Hazen 7, Kennedy Catholic 0, 1Q
Kent-Meridian vs. Tahoma
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Mountainview 7, Decatur 0, 1Q
Auburn Riverside 7, Federal Way 0, 1Q
Thomas Jefferson vs. Enumclaw
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin 7, Bellarmine Prep 0, 1Q
Sumner vs. Rogers
Puyallup vs. Olympia
3A PCL
Spanaway Lake vs. Mount Tahoma
Lakes 6, Stadium 0, 1Q
Wilson vs. Bethel | Livestream available
Lincoln 7, Bonney Lake 0, 1Q
3A SSC
Gig Harbor 7, Capital 0, 1Q | Livestream available
North Thurston vs. Timberline
Peninsula 7, Yelm 0, 1Q
Central Kitsap 7, Shelton 0, 1Q | Livestream available
2A EVCO
Centralia at W.F. West
Rochester at Aberdeen
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Franklin Pierce vs. Washington
Fife at Foster
Evergreen of Seattle at White River
Foss def. Lindbergh by forfeit
2A SPSL SOUND
Eatonville at Orting
Steilacoom vs. Clover Park
Renton vs. Highline
1A EVCO
Elma at Forks
Tenino at Montesano
2B CENTRAL - MOUNTAIN
Napavine at Rainier
1A NISQUALLY
Charles Wright vs. Chimacum
Port Townsend at Vashon Island
NONLEAGUE
Curtis at Issaquah
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
4A SPSL
South Kitsap vs. Emerald Ridge, at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup)
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, at Lake Washington HS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Todd Beamer 39, Auburn 7
Around the state
Lewis and Clark 37, Mead 21
Mary Knight 66, Washington School For The Deaf 32
