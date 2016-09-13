Tickets for Sept. 16

ON SALE
THIS WEEK
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA will perform “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at KeyArena in Seattle. Tickets are $41-$79.50, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 16).
ALREADY ON SALE
DRAKE 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Tacoma Dome. $49.50-$129.50
KELLOGG TOUR OF GYMNASTIC CHAMPIONS 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. KeyArena, Seattle. $31-$294
ALAN JACKSON 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $50-$85
EVERGREEN FEST Noon Sept. 17, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $67-$92
CHRIS YOUNG and CASSADEE POPE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$60
GAVIN DeGRAW 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $43-$65
DOLLY PARTON 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, ShoWareCQ Center, Kent. $39.50-$125
DIERKS BENTLEY 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $65-$100
JEFF FOXWORTHY and LARRY THE CABLE GUY 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $55-$80
FLO RIDA 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$68
WANDA SYKES 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip. $50 and $60
TRAIN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $50-$75
WILD KRATTS LIVE 5 p.m. Sept. 25, McCaw Hall, Seattle. $23.25-$44.50
LINDSEY STERLING 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at McCaw Hall, Seattle. $29.50 and $69.50
SIA 7 p.m. Sept. 29, KeyArena, Seattle. $31-$425
DEF LEPPARD 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Tacoma Dome. $29.50-$125
RICK SPRINGFIELD 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. 21-and-older. $30 and $75
SIMPLY THREE 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Moore Theatre, Seattle. $22.50 and $32.50
MAROON 5 7:30 p.m. show Oct. 11, KeyArena, Seattle. $26.50-$122
TIM ALLEN 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $40 and $100
GARRISON KEILOR 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $41.25-$61.25
KANYE WEST Oct. 19, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.50-$124.50
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Oct. 19-30, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $35-$95
ALICE COOPER 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $40-$95
LILY TOMLIN 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip. $60-$70
TONY BENNETT 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $31.25-$121.75
TORO Y MOI 8 p.m. Nov. 7, Neptune Theater, Seattle. $23.59
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Tacoma Dome. $37.75-$72.75
JULION ALVAREZ 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Tacoma Dome. $63.50-$163.50
AMOS LEE 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $35-$45
BROTHERS OSBORNE 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. $20
STEVIE NICKS 8 p.m. Dec. 11, KeyArena, Seattle. $35-$145
GAME OF THRONES EXPERIENCE 8 p.m. March 31, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$95.50
