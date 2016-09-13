Entertainment

September 13, 2016 8:24 PM

Tickets for Sept. 16

Staff reports

ON SALE

THIS WEEK

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA will perform “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at KeyArena in Seattle. Tickets are $41-$79.50, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 16).

ALREADY ON SALE

DRAKE 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Tacoma Dome. $49.50-$129.50

KELLOGG TOUR OF GYMNASTIC CHAMPIONS 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. KeyArena, Seattle. $31-$294

ALAN JACKSON 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $50-$85

EVERGREEN FEST Noon Sept. 17, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $67-$92

CHRIS YOUNG and CASSADEE POPE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$60

GAVIN DeGRAW 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $43-$65

DOLLY PARTON 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, ShoWareCQ Center, Kent. $39.50-$125

DIERKS BENTLEY 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $65-$100

JEFF FOXWORTHY and LARRY THE CABLE GUY 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $55-$80

FLO RIDA 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$68

WANDA SYKES 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip. $50 and $60

TRAIN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $50-$75

WILD KRATTS LIVE 5 p.m. Sept. 25, McCaw Hall, Seattle. $23.25-$44.50

LINDSEY STERLING 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at McCaw Hall, Seattle. $29.50 and $69.50

SIA 7 p.m. Sept. 29, KeyArena, Seattle. $31-$425

DEF LEPPARD 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Tacoma Dome. $29.50-$125

RICK SPRINGFIELD 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. 21-and-older. $30 and $75

SIMPLY THREE 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Moore Theatre, Seattle. $22.50 and $32.50

MAROON 5 7:30 p.m. show Oct. 11, KeyArena, Seattle. $26.50-$122

TIM ALLEN 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $40 and $100

GARRISON KEILOR 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $41.25-$61.25

KANYE WEST Oct. 19, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.50-$124.50

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Oct. 19-30, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $35-$95

ALICE COOPER 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $40-$95

LILY TOMLIN 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip. $60-$70

TONY BENNETT 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $31.25-$121.75

TORO Y MOI 8 p.m. Nov. 7, Neptune Theater, Seattle. $23.59

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Tacoma Dome. $37.75-$72.75

JULION ALVAREZ 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Tacoma Dome. $63.50-$163.50

AMOS LEE 8 p.m. Nov. 19, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $35-$45

BROTHERS OSBORNE 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. $20

STEVIE NICKS 8 p.m. Dec. 11, KeyArena, Seattle. $35-$145

GAME OF THRONES EXPERIENCE 8 p.m. March 31, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$95.50

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

What big teeth you have, my dear dinosaur

View more video

Entertainment Videos