September 15, 2016 4:39 AM

Fall into a colorful South Sound arts season

By Rosemary Ponnekanti

Crisp air, red leaves, a new school year — fall is here — and South Sound arts groups are starting the new season with a pile of colorful events. From natural sculpture in parks to murder mystery theater, from saxophone concertos to multimedia Frankenstein, this fall arts season is filled with adventures in art, music, theater, literature and more. Here’s our guide to finding your own adventure.

Visual art: Innovative art abounds this fall. Watch temporary environmental art blend into the park at Swan Creek, check out the skate decks at the Bonsai Museum or be stunned by the enormous canvases by African American artists in “30 Americans” at Tacoma Art Museum. Or see Nordic art inspired by runes at the Pacific Lutheran University Scandinavian center, or Bill Colby at the University of Puget Sound.

Music: Classical music combines old favorites and brand-new works this season. The Tacoma Symphony features violinist Vadim Guzman and Australian saxophonist Amy Dickson, while the Northwest Sinfonietta offers Bach, Mozart and Barber. The Olympia Symphony programs music for summer and fall. Tacoma Opera rethinks “La Boheme,” the Tacoma Concert Band highlights sax and trumpet, and there’s chamber music from Second City, Classical Tuesdays, the Seymour Conservatory and more. Chorally you can hear the Esoterics, Choral Ensemble in Olympia.

Big names at big venues include Sigur Ros and the Beach Boys at the Paramount, Maroon 5 at KeyArena, Art Garfunkel, Neko Case and the Seattle Rock Orchestra at the Pantages, John Cleese and Eric Idle at the Moore and Def Leppard at the Tacoma Dome.

Theater and dance: On stage, things get innovative, too. Tacoma Little Theatre offers “The Underpants,” “Dracula” and a murder mystery dinner, Lakewood Playhouse does the comic version of “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” and Tacoma Musical Playhouse takes on “The Addams Family” musical. In Olympia, Harlequin does “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” you can see flamenco and the Russian Grand Ballet, and Emerald City Music kicks off new chamber music in Tacoma and Olympia.

Festivals: Fall is festival time. Think Olympia Film Festival, Pioneer Days and Tacoma Moon Festival in Tacoma, Oysterfest in Shelton, the South Sound Craft Beer Festival and Oktoberfest everywhere.

Art exhibits

“Art, Edibles & Sustainable Culture” Artist and curator Lisa Kinoshita has a temporary exhibit that will explore the park’s landscape from the points of view of about a dozen area artists and their students. Enter Swan Creek Park near the intersection of East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue. On display through Oct. 31. Swan Creek Park, Tacoma. Free. 253-305-1092, metroparkstacoma.org

“Decked-Out: From Scroll to Skateboard” Street art and bonsai unite in this first-of-its-kind exhibit. Skate decks painted by the Pacific Northwest’s most talented urban muralists replace the traditional hanging scroll used in bonsai displays. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. third Thursdays through Oct. 2. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Free, donations accepted. 253-353-7345, pacificbonsaimuseum.org

Kittredge Gallery “Retro Colby and Under Construction” works by Bill Colby and 2016 graduate residents. Exhibit through Sept. 24. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday. North 15th and Lawrence streets, Tacoma

“Runes Revealed” Contemporary artwork by Nordic Bay Area artists is inspired by the ancient Norse runes. On display through Sept. 24. Scandinavian Cultural Center, 122nd Street and South Park Avenue, Tacoma. plu.edu/scancenter/exhibitions

Tacoma Community College Gallery Annual juried local art exhibition. Reception 4-6 p.m. Sept. 16. Exhibit Sept. 19-Oct. 28. Noon-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Access gallery from South 12th Street entrance

Celebration of Western and Wildlife Art Show 3 p.m. Oct. 6, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 8. Expo Hall at Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Free

Daily calendar

Sept. 16-Oct. 9

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $25, $22 military, $21 seniors, $19 students and educators. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

Sept. 16-Oct. 2

“The Underpants” Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors and military; $20 for 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com

Sept. 17

Community Kids Day Entertainment and activities for kids of all ages. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. $1, 253-584-4106

Pioneer Days Festival Live music and storytelling, hands-on demonstrations, heritage crafts, and old-time games and races. Noon. Job Carr Cabin Museum, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-5405

Randal Bays 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

Lake Sylvia Fall Festival Pancake breakfast, trail races, music in the park, kids’ games, artists’ market and more. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Lake Sylvia State Park, 1812 N. Lake Sylvia Road, Montesano. Shuttle service available at Simpson Elementary School, parking at lake requires Discovery Pass. 360-789-9953, fosls.org

Sept. 18

Bug Blast Touch tarantulas and other bugs, and enjoy live bug shows with the Bug Chicks and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle. Included with museum admission. Free for Burke members, UW students, staff and faculty with ID. 206-616-3962, burkemuseum.org/calendar/bug-blast

Mary Chapin Carpenter 8 p.m. Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle. $45. stgpresents.org

Sept. 19

Garbage 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org

Readers Theater Unlimited performs one-act MemoryCare Play “In the Garden” by Matthew Widman, about a father who has Alzheimer’s disease and his adult children who are deciding how to care for him. Discussion follows play. 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Free. 360-754-3739

Sept. 20

Readers Theater Unlimited performs Jokesters and two comedies: “A Marriage Proposal” by Anton Chekov, English version by Hilmar Baukhage and Barret H. Clark, and “A Couple of Right Smart Fellas” by Lowry Olfson. 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. 360-407-3967, southsoundseniors.org

Sigur Ros 8:30 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $75.75. stgpresents.org

Oasis Saxophone Quartet 7:30 p.m University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar

Sept. 20-Oct. 23

“Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play” Presented by Olympia Family Theater. 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and Oct. 6, 14 and 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23. $19; $16 for students, seniors and military; $13 for youth. For the Oct. 6 performance, pay what you can. Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. 360-570-1638, olyft.org

Sept. 21

Allen Braden Poet, teacher and mentor, he is the featured reader for Olympia Poetry Network’s event. 6:30-8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Free. 360-701-2030

Sept. 22

Risa Denenberg, Carol Guess & Ann Tweedy poetry reading featuring a trio of LGBT writers. 7 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com

Sept. 23

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy 7:30 p.m. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Collage 2016 Faculty/Student Showcase An evening of various musical styles and instrumental groupings featuring University of Puget Sound faculty members and students. 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar

UP for Arts Fall Concert and Art Series With Hale Bill and the Bopps and visual artist Kathy Admire. 7 p.m. University Place Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. $15. upforarts.wildapricot.org

Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $52, $25 for Friends of the Center. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Sept. 23-Oct. 16

“Addams Family” Various times. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $31; $29 seniors, students & military; $22 for 12 and younger. 253-565-6867, tmp.org

Sept. 23-25

Fremont Oktoberfest 5-11:59 p.m. Fremont Neighborhood, Phinney Ave N., Seattle. $25. 206-633-0422, fremontoktoberfest.com

Sept. 24

Flo Rida 7:30 p.m., Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Art Garfunkel 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29-$85. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org

Tacoma Moon Festival 2-6 p.m. Chinese Reconciliation Park, Ruston Way, Tacoma. Free. tacomachinesepark.org

Nisqually Watershed Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, 100 Brown Farm Road, Olympia. Free. 360-753-9467, nisquallyriver.org

Jocelyn Pettit 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

Annual Oktoberfest 3-9 p.m. Little Creek Casino, 91 W. state Route 108, Shelton. $10. little-creek.com

“Falling for TUSH” Presented by TUSH Burlesque with special guest Luminous Pariah. 8 p.m. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20, $18 members, plus $3 online service fee, 18 and older only. olympiafilmsociety.org

Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival 1-5 p.m. Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle. $35 advance, $40 day of event. washingtonartisancheese.com

Sept. 25

Masters of Swing Violin Paul Anastasio and Vince Brown will perform. 6 p.m., Traditions Café & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

The Monkees 7 p.m. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $53.50-$85. 206-467-5510, Ticketmaster

Sept. 26

David George Gordon Lecture and book signing “Adventures in Entomophagy-Waiter, There’s NO Fly in My Soup!” 5:30 p.m. Tacoma Public Library Moore Branch, 215 S. 56th St., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org, 253-341-4848

Sept. 27

Leigh Calvez Author of “The Hidden Lives of Owls-The Science and Spirit of Nature’s Most Elusive Birds” 7 p.m. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org

Sept. 29

Sia 7 p.m. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $31-$121. Ticketmaster

Sept. 29-Oct. 22

“The Two Gentlemen of Verona” Presented by Harlequin Productions. 8 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 5-8, 13-15 and 20-22, with matinees at 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16, State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $34, $31 for military and seniors, $20 for students and those under 25; for the Oct. 5 performance, pay what you can. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org

Sept. 29-Oct. 9

“The Queen of Bingo” Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

Sept. 30

Bruce Molsky 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $20, $15 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

Sept. 30, Oct. 4

“It Can’t Happen Here” Presented by Olympia Theater Club. Selections from 1936 play by Sinclair Lewis and John Moffett. 1 p.m. Sept. 30. Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia; 3 p.m. Oct. 4. Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. 360-754-3739

Sept. 30-Oct. 23

Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are in a Play” Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Williams. Features songs, dances and humor. 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and 21, 2 p.m. Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23. Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. olyft.org

Oct. 1

Green Tacoma Day 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Activities throughout the day at various locations. metroparkstacoma.org

Arsenio Hall 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894

Def Leppard 7 p.m.Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster

Oct. 1-2

OysterFest 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Port of Shelton, 21 W. Sanderson Way, Shelton. $5. oysterfest.org

Oct. 2

Thurston County Through the Decades Features historical displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities representative of life in Thurston County from 1825-1850. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tumwater Falls Park, 110 Deschutes Parkway SW, Tumwater. Free. tumwaterhistoricalassociation.org

Film Focus: “West Side Story” 3 p.m. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 4

Brenda Peterson and Annie Marie Musselman Book talk and signing “Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America” 7 p.m. Anna Lemon Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org

Oct. 6

Christopher Titus: Born with a Defect 8 p.m. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $25-$45. broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 6-9

“Murder is Served” A murder mystery dinner. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 3 p.m. Oct. 9. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N I St., Tacoma. $50. tacomalittletheatre.com

Tacoma Fall RV Show 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. $12, $6 with military ID. otshows.com

Oct. 7

Dr. John and the Nite Trippers 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110. 253-591-5894

Oct. 7-8

Candlelight Tour 7 p.m. Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $12, $8 youth, metroparkstacoma.org

Arts Walk 5-10 p.m. Oct. 7 and noon-5 p.m. Oct. 8, downtown Olympia. Free. 360-709-2678, olympiawa.gov

Oct. 7-9

Oktoberfest Northwest Noon-midnight Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-midnight Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $12. thefair.com

Oct. 7-30

“Man of La Mancha” 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900, 5thavenue.org

Oct. 8

Brian Wilson 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org

Transcendance: Songs About Love, Life and Purpose Presented by Masterworks Choral Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $22; $18 for students, seniors and military; $10 for youths 14 and younger. 360-753-8586, mce.org, washingtoncenter.org

Jamie Laval with Dan Compton Celtic music and stories. 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $20, $12 student or low-income. 360-705-2819

Nordic Festival Embla Lodge No. 2 Daughters of Norway presents traditional music, arts, crafts, cookies, lefse. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Edgemont Junior High School, 2300 110th Ave. E., Edgewood. $2, children free. 253-370-0730

Oct. 9

Summer Departs Presented by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $12-$55. 360-753-8586, olympiasymphony.com, washingtoncenter.org.

The Danny Green Trio with Anton Schwartz 5 p.m. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. marineviewpc.org/jazz-live

Second Sunday Music Series 1-2:30 p.m. W.W. Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Suggested donation, $3.

Oct. 11

Maroon 5 KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Ticketmaster

Oct. 13

An Evening With Rita Moreno 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $37-$72; $34-$65 for seniors, students and military; $19-$36 for youth. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Bill Staines 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

Oct. 14

The Birth of Chamber Music Presented by Second City Chamber Series. 7:30 p.m. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25 general; $23 senior, military; $10 students; 18 and younger free. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein: Anatomy of a Masterpiece Led by Lance Rhodes, this multi-media presentation considers how Shelley addressed some of mankind’s greatest concerns. 2 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom. Free. piercecountylibrary.org

“In My Life-A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 14-16

“The Day the Earth Stood Still” Live Radio Show. Oct. 14-16. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

Oct. 14-30

“An Act of Imagination” A who-done-it mystery. 7:25 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29; and 1:55 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Olympia Little Theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. $9-$15, depending on show. olympialittletheater.org

Oct. 15

Celtic Faire 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. saintandrewstacoma.org, 253-564-4402

Lakewood’s Annual Truck and Tractor Day Children will get to climb on dozens of giant trucks and tractors, sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn. Noon-3 p.m. Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-983-7758

Route 66 Enjoy an evening of music from the ’50s and ’60s, featuring the Olympia Jazz Senators. 7 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$25. washingtoncenter.org

Tacoma Concert Band “And the Trumpet Shall Sound” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36. broadwaycenter.org

Arts & Crafts Show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. 360-407-3967, southsoundseniors.org

Oct. 15-16

Zoo Boo Put on your best costume and join Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium for a fun, fall-themed weekend. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Included in admission, discounts for guests in costume. 253-591-5337, pdza.org

Washington Snowmobile Expo 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $10. thefair.com

Gypsy Soul 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $20; $15 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

Oct. 15-22

Fall Foliage Festival & Plant Sale Features speakers, demonstrations, and daily tours of the garden’s fall color and the Pacific Bonsai Museum. Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Free admission. 253-838-4646, rhodygarden.org

Oct. 16

Rita Moreno 3 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894

St. Andrew’s Day Celebration Celebrate the Feast of St. Andrew, patron saint of Scotland, with bagpipers, Kirking of the Tartans. 8 a.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org

Seattle Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Oct. 18

Authors Jessica Spring and Chandler O’Leary Book talk and signing “Dead Feminists — Historic Heroines in Living Color.” 7 p.m. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org

Oct. 19

Kanye West 8 p.m. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $25.50-$124.50, Ticketmaster

Oct. 19-30

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle stgpresents.org

Oct. 20

Progressive Dinner and Art Tour 6-9 p.m. Starts at W.W. Seymour Conservatory, Wright Park, Tacoma. $43-$47. 253-305-1022

Oct. 20-22

Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. holidaygiftshows.com

Oct. 20-23

Beautiful Tables Showcase 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20-23. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21. Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. $9 for members, $14 for nonmembers. 253-584-4106, lakewoldgardens.org

Oct. 21

Hoot ’n’ Howl Don your best costume and navigate through the park to search for animals in the dark on a special nighttime tram tour. 6-10 p.m. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. $9.95, $5.95 children advance; $11.95, $7.95 children day of event; free for children 2 and younger. 360-832-6117, nwtrek.org

Who’s Live Anyway? 8 p.m. The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. stgpresents.org

Oct. 21-Nov. 6

“Dracula” Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com

Oct. 22

Paper Trails 2016 Celebration of all things paper features exhibits, make-and-take, demonstrations and market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free admission. 253-272-8801

Tacoma Symphony Orchestra Classic I: New World Season Opening 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$80. broadwaycenter.org

Black Cat Fun Run 7 p.m. Five Mile Drive, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org

Sierra Hull 6 p.m.Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $25; $20 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

Oct. 22-23

Northwest Carvers Annual Artistry in Wood Show & Sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Waller Road Grange, 2708 64th St. E., Tacoma. $7 (good for both days); free for children under 12. woodcarvers.org

Crossroads Doll and Telly Bear Show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23. Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Oct. 23

Film Focus: Spencer Tracy “Inherit the Wind” 3 p.m., Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 26

Nick K. Adams Book talk and signing “My Dear Wife and Children — Civil War Letters from a 2nd Minnesota Volunteer” 7 p.m. Anna Lemon Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-617-7811, tacomalibrary.org

David George Gordon Lecture and book signing “Adventures in Entomophagy-Waiter, There’s NO Fly in My Soup!” 5:30 p.m. Tacoma Public Library Moore Branch, 215 S. 56th St., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org

Ben Folds and a Piano Featuring the former judge from NBC’s “The Sing-Off.” 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $32-$52. washingtoncenter.org

Oct. 26-27

John Cleese and Eric Idle 7:30 p.m. The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. stgpresents.org

Oct. 27

Craig Ferguson 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Russian Grand Ballet: Swan Lake The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $24-$64. 360-753-8585, washingtoncenter.org

Oct. 28

UP for Arts Fall Concert and Art Series With Tim Hoban, “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” and visual artist Carol Stockdale, 7 p.m. Oct. 28. University Place Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. $15. upforarts.wildapricot.org

Jethro Tull: The Rock Opera 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $57-$90.50. stgpresents.org

Russian Grand Ballet: Sleeping Beauty 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $49-$89. broadwaycenter.org

Freak Night The freakish circus celebrates its 20th year. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct 28-29. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster

Oct. 29

“Nobody Does It Better” The Carly Simon Songbook. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

Linda Waterfall with Dean Stevens & Teresa Tudury 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com

Seattle Rock Orchestra: David Bowie 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. 253-591-5894

Oct. 29-Nov. 6

Tacoma Opera “La Bohéme” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 4; 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 29-30

Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$44. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Oct. 30

“Sentimental Journey” A salute to the entertainers of the ’40s and ’50s. Oct. 30. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

Nov. 2

Sandi Doughton Free book talk and signing, author of “Full-Rip 9.0 — The Next Big Earthquake in the Pacific Northwest” 7 p.m. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-292-2001, tacomalibrary.org

Humanities Washington: Theodore Roosevelt: Wilderness Warrior with Scott Woodward. 6 p.m. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free. To reserve your place, contact Alphild Dick at alphildd@harborhistorymuseum.org: 253-858-6722, Ext. 5; harborhistorymuseum.org

Nov. 3-13

Olympia Film Festival Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Ticket information to come. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmfestival.com

Nov. 4

Jerry Seinfeld 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org

Nov. 4-13

“The Wizard of Oz” Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

Nov. 5

Arts of the Fur Trade 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $5-$8. 253-591-5339, fortnisqually.org

Head & The Heart 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $40.25. stgpresents.org

Jet City Comic Show 10 a.m.-5 a.m. Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. $10-20. 425-503-4502, jetcitycomicshow.com

South Sound Craft Beer Festival Noon-6 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. $20-$25. tinyurl.com/pj6tu6u

Five Finger Death Punch and Shine Down 6 p.m.Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster

Nov. 5-6

Annual Fall Polish Bazaar Noon.-6 p.m., Nov. 5-6. Polish Cultural Center, 1714 18th Ave., Seattle. Free. 206-322-3020, polishhome.org

America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Nov. 6

“Once” Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards 3 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $55-$129. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Nov. 9

Neko Case 8 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $34.50. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Nov. 10

Kris Kristofferson 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Nov. 11

Cartooning the Evergreen State Presentation designed to invite debate with political cartoonist Milt Priggee. 2 p.m. Steilacoom Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd. Free. piercecountylibrary.org

Florida George Line 7 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster

Nov. 11-12

Warren Miller’s “Here, There & Everywhere” 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Washington Center for the Performing Art, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. washingtoncenter.org. 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org

Nov. 11-13

Gem Faire Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Powder in Puyallup Ski Swap 5-9 p.m. Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Nov. 12

Annual Winter Warm-up Crafts Fair & Chili Competition All handmade items. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Road KPN, Vaughn. Free admission. 253-884-3456, kpciviccenter.org

Northwest Sinfonietta Barber & Mozart 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $20-$50. broadwaycenter.org

Emerald City Music: Darkness Visible A brand new Tacoma destination for music-lovers to delve into classical music. 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound, Tacoma. $28, $43 premium, $10 student. emeraldcitymusic.org/darkness-visible, 206-250-5510

Flosstradamus 6 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster

The Beach Boys 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org

Nov. 12-13

Great Train Expo 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Nov. 13

Autumnal Reflection Olympia Symphony Orchestra performance featuring Cheryse McLeod Lewis. 3 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$55. olympiasymphony.com

Anthony Bourdain 7 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $51.25-$121.25. stgpresents.org

The Vienna Boys Choir 3 p.m.Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Second Sunday Music Series Featuring The Winterlings 1-2:30 p.m. W.W. Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Suggested donation, $3

Nov. 15

Richard Wiley Free book talk and signing “Bob Stevenson-A novel” 7 p.m. Anna Lemon Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-617-7811, tacomalibrary.org

An Evening with Garrison Keillor 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $41.25-$61.25. stgpresents.org

Nov. 16

Celtic Thunder 7:30 p.m.The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $41.25-$71.25. stgpresents.org

Nov. 17-19

Northwest Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

Nov. 18

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

UP for Arts Fall Concert and Art Series With Kristina Henckel and Lynn Worcester, visual artist is Leslie Thiel. 7 p.m. University Place Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. $15. upforarts.wildapricot.org

Salmon Significance: The Story of Salmon in Donkey Creek A special program with Harbor WildWatch’s science specialist Stena Troyer. 1 p.m. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $5, $2. To reserve your seat, contact Elizabeth Langford at elizabeth@harborhistorymuseum.org; 253-858-6722, Ext. 6. harborhistorymuseum.org

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35.75-$101.25. stgpresents.org

Nov. 19

Winter Jam 6 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. $10 at the door

Tacoma Symphony Orchestra Classics II: Copland and Glass 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org

Nov. 20

Tacoma Concert Band “Saxy” 2:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36. broadwaycenter.org

Flamenco A night of live flamenco music and dance by members of the Fundacion Conservatorio Flamenco Casa Patas of Madrid, Spain. 7 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. 360-866-1685, washingtoncenter.org

Sean Osborn Clarinetist, with Second City Chamber Series “Looking Back-Looking Forward.” 4 p.m. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25 general; $23 senior and military; $10 students; 18 and younger free. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org

Nov. 20-21

Temple of the Dog 8 p.m. Nov. 20-21. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $94.25. stgpresents.org

Nov. 23-Dec. 31

“The Little Mermaid” Nov. 23-Dec. 31. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900, 5thavenue.org

Nov. 24

Norpoint Turkey Trot 9 a.m. Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE, Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org

Nov. 25-Dec. 18

“It’s A Wonderful Life” Nov. 25-Dec. 18. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

“Meet Me in St. Louis” Nov. 25-Dec. 18. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 253-565-6867 tmp.org

Nov. 25-Dec. 24

“Miracle of 34th Street” Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com

Nov. 25-Jan. 1

Zoo Lights 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-591-5337, pdza.org

Nov. 26

Singalong “Sound of Music” 2:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $12-$29. broadwaycenter.org

71st annual Holiday Tree Lighting Gather for carols, photos with Santa and more. 5 p.m. Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Free. 253-591-5894 broadwaycenter.org

Nov. 26-Dec. 22

“Little Red Riding Hood” Nov. 26-Dec. 22. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

Nov. 27-Dec. 31

The Stardust Christmas Dazzle The 20th edition of Harlequin Productions’ holiday show of original musicals set in the Stardust Club. Harlequin Productions, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. harlequinproductions.org

Nov. 30-Dec. 4

A Victorian Country Christmas 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com

