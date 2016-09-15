Fall into a colorful South Sound arts season

Crisp air, red leaves, a new school year — fall is here — and South Sound arts groups are starting the new season with a pile of colorful events. From natural sculpture in parks to murder mystery theater, from saxophone concertos to multimedia Frankenstein, this fall arts season is filled with adventures in art, music, theater, literature and more. Here’s our guide to finding your own adventure.
Visual art: Innovative art abounds this fall. Watch temporary environmental art blend into the park at Swan Creek, check out the skate decks at the Bonsai Museum or be stunned by the enormous canvases by African American artists in “30 Americans” at Tacoma Art Museum. Or see Nordic art inspired by runes at the Pacific Lutheran University Scandinavian center, or Bill Colby at the University of Puget Sound.
Music: Classical music combines old favorites and brand-new works this season. The Tacoma Symphony features violinist Vadim Guzman and Australian saxophonist Amy Dickson, while the Northwest Sinfonietta offers Bach, Mozart and Barber. The Olympia Symphony programs music for summer and fall. Tacoma Opera rethinks “La Boheme,” the Tacoma Concert Band highlights sax and trumpet, and there’s chamber music from Second City, Classical Tuesdays, the Seymour Conservatory and more. Chorally you can hear the Esoterics, Choral Ensemble in Olympia.
Big names at big venues include Sigur Ros and the Beach Boys at the Paramount, Maroon 5 at KeyArena, Art Garfunkel, Neko Case and the Seattle Rock Orchestra at the Pantages, John Cleese and Eric Idle at the Moore and Def Leppard at the Tacoma Dome.
Theater and dance: On stage, things get innovative, too. Tacoma Little Theatre offers “The Underpants,” “Dracula” and a murder mystery dinner, Lakewood Playhouse does the comic version of “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” and Tacoma Musical Playhouse takes on “The Addams Family” musical. In Olympia, Harlequin does “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” you can see flamenco and the Russian Grand Ballet, and Emerald City Music kicks off new chamber music in Tacoma and Olympia.
Festivals: Fall is festival time. Think Olympia Film Festival, Pioneer Days and Tacoma Moon Festival in Tacoma, Oysterfest in Shelton, the South Sound Craft Beer Festival and Oktoberfest everywhere.
“Art, Edibles & Sustainable Culture” Artist and curator Lisa Kinoshita has a temporary exhibit that will explore the park’s landscape from the points of view of about a dozen area artists and their students. Enter Swan Creek Park near the intersection of East 42nd Street and East Roosevelt Avenue. On display through Oct. 31. Swan Creek Park, Tacoma. Free. 253-305-1092, metroparkstacoma.org
“Decked-Out: From Scroll to Skateboard” Street art and bonsai unite in this first-of-its-kind exhibit. Skate decks painted by the Pacific Northwest’s most talented urban muralists replace the traditional hanging scroll used in bonsai displays. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. third Thursdays through Oct. 2. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Free, donations accepted. 253-353-7345, pacificbonsaimuseum.org
Kittredge Gallery “Retro Colby and Under Construction” works by Bill Colby and 2016 graduate residents. Exhibit through Sept. 24. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday. North 15th and Lawrence streets, Tacoma
“Runes Revealed” Contemporary artwork by Nordic Bay Area artists is inspired by the ancient Norse runes. On display through Sept. 24. Scandinavian Cultural Center, 122nd Street and South Park Avenue, Tacoma. plu.edu/scancenter/exhibitions
Tacoma Community College Gallery Annual juried local art exhibition. Reception 4-6 p.m. Sept. 16. Exhibit Sept. 19-Oct. 28. Noon-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Access gallery from South 12th Street entrance
Celebration of Western and Wildlife Art Show 3 p.m. Oct. 6, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 8. Expo Hall at Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Free
Sept. 16-Oct. 9
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. $25, $22 military, $21 seniors, $19 students and educators. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Sept. 16-Oct. 2
“The Underpants” Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. $24; $22 students, seniors and military; $20 for 12 and younger. tacomalittletheatre.com
Sept. 17
Community Kids Day Entertainment and activities for kids of all ages. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. $1, 253-584-4106
Pioneer Days Festival Live music and storytelling, hands-on demonstrations, heritage crafts, and old-time games and races. Noon. Job Carr Cabin Museum, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-5405
Randal Bays 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
Lake Sylvia Fall Festival Pancake breakfast, trail races, music in the park, kids’ games, artists’ market and more. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Lake Sylvia State Park, 1812 N. Lake Sylvia Road, Montesano. Shuttle service available at Simpson Elementary School, parking at lake requires Discovery Pass. 360-789-9953, fosls.org
Sept. 18
Bug Blast Touch tarantulas and other bugs, and enjoy live bug shows with the Bug Chicks and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle. Included with museum admission. Free for Burke members, UW students, staff and faculty with ID. 206-616-3962, burkemuseum.org/calendar/bug-blast
Mary Chapin Carpenter 8 p.m. Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle. $45. stgpresents.org
Sept. 19
Garbage 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org
Readers Theater Unlimited performs one-act MemoryCare Play “In the Garden” by Matthew Widman, about a father who has Alzheimer’s disease and his adult children who are deciding how to care for him. Discussion follows play. 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Free. 360-754-3739
Sept. 20
Readers Theater Unlimited performs Jokesters and two comedies: “A Marriage Proposal” by Anton Chekov, English version by Hilmar Baukhage and Barret H. Clark, and “A Couple of Right Smart Fellas” by Lowry Olfson. 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. 360-407-3967, southsoundseniors.org
Sigur Ros 8:30 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $75.75. stgpresents.org
Oasis Saxophone Quartet 7:30 p.m University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar
Sept. 20-Oct. 23
“Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play” Presented by Olympia Family Theater. 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and Oct. 6, 14 and 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23. $19; $16 for students, seniors and military; $13 for youth. For the Oct. 6 performance, pay what you can. Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. 360-570-1638, olyft.org
Sept. 21
Allen Braden Poet, teacher and mentor, he is the featured reader for Olympia Poetry Network’s event. 6:30-8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Free. 360-701-2030
Sept. 22
Risa Denenberg, Carol Guess & Ann Tweedy poetry reading featuring a trio of LGBT writers. 7 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-272-8801, kingsbookstore.com
Sept. 23
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy 7:30 p.m. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Collage 2016 Faculty/Student Showcase An evening of various musical styles and instrumental groupings featuring University of Puget Sound faculty members and students. 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Concert Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. Free. 253-879-3555, pugetsound.edu/calendar
UP for Arts Fall Concert and Art Series With Hale Bill and the Bopps and visual artist Kathy Admire. 7 p.m. University Place Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. $15. upforarts.wildapricot.org
Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $52, $25 for Friends of the Center. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Sept. 23-Oct. 16
“Addams Family” Various times. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $31; $29 seniors, students & military; $22 for 12 and younger. 253-565-6867, tmp.org
Sept. 23-25
Fremont Oktoberfest 5-11:59 p.m. Fremont Neighborhood, Phinney Ave N., Seattle. $25. 206-633-0422, fremontoktoberfest.com
Sept. 24
Flo Rida 7:30 p.m., Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Art Garfunkel 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29-$85. 253-591-5894. broadwaycenter.org
Tacoma Moon Festival 2-6 p.m. Chinese Reconciliation Park, Ruston Way, Tacoma. Free. tacomachinesepark.org
Nisqually Watershed Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, 100 Brown Farm Road, Olympia. Free. 360-753-9467, nisquallyriver.org
Jocelyn Pettit 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
Annual Oktoberfest 3-9 p.m. Little Creek Casino, 91 W. state Route 108, Shelton. $10. little-creek.com
“Falling for TUSH” Presented by TUSH Burlesque with special guest Luminous Pariah. 8 p.m. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20, $18 members, plus $3 online service fee, 18 and older only. olympiafilmsociety.org
Washington Artisan Cheesemakers Festival 1-5 p.m. Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle. $35 advance, $40 day of event. washingtonartisancheese.com
Sept. 25
Masters of Swing Violin Paul Anastasio and Vince Brown will perform. 6 p.m., Traditions Café & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
The Monkees 7 p.m. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $53.50-$85. 206-467-5510, Ticketmaster
Sept. 26
David George Gordon Lecture and book signing “Adventures in Entomophagy-Waiter, There’s NO Fly in My Soup!” 5:30 p.m. Tacoma Public Library Moore Branch, 215 S. 56th St., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org, 253-341-4848
Sept. 27
Leigh Calvez Author of “The Hidden Lives of Owls-The Science and Spirit of Nature’s Most Elusive Birds” 7 p.m. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org
Sept. 29
Sia 7 p.m. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $31-$121. Ticketmaster
Sept. 29-Oct. 22
“The Two Gentlemen of Verona” Presented by Harlequin Productions. 8 p.m. Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 5-8, 13-15 and 20-22, with matinees at 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16, State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $34, $31 for military and seniors, $20 for students and those under 25; for the Oct. 5 performance, pay what you can. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Sept. 29-Oct. 9
“The Queen of Bingo” Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Sept. 30
Bruce Molsky 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $20, $15 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
Sept. 30, Oct. 4
“It Can’t Happen Here” Presented by Olympia Theater Club. Selections from 1936 play by Sinclair Lewis and John Moffett. 1 p.m. Sept. 30. Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St., Olympia; 3 p.m. Oct. 4. Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. 360-754-3739
Sept. 30-Oct. 23
Elephant and Piggie’s “We Are in a Play” Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Williams. Features songs, dances and humor. 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and 21, 2 p.m. Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23. Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. olyft.org
Oct. 1
Green Tacoma Day 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Activities throughout the day at various locations. metroparkstacoma.org
Arsenio Hall 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894
Def Leppard 7 p.m.Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster
Oct. 1-2
OysterFest 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, Port of Shelton, 21 W. Sanderson Way, Shelton. $5. oysterfest.org
Oct. 2
Thurston County Through the Decades Features historical displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities representative of life in Thurston County from 1825-1850. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tumwater Falls Park, 110 Deschutes Parkway SW, Tumwater. Free. tumwaterhistoricalassociation.org
Film Focus: “West Side Story” 3 p.m. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org
Oct. 4
Brenda Peterson and Annie Marie Musselman Book talk and signing “Wolf Haven: Sanctuary and the Future of Wolves in North America” 7 p.m. Anna Lemon Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org
Oct. 6
Christopher Titus: Born with a Defect 8 p.m. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $25-$45. broadwaycenter.org
Oct. 6-9
“Murder is Served” A murder mystery dinner. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 3 p.m. Oct. 9. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N I St., Tacoma. $50. tacomalittletheatre.com
Tacoma Fall RV Show 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. $12, $6 with military ID. otshows.com
Oct. 7
Dr. John and the Nite Trippers 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110. 253-591-5894
Oct. 7-8
Candlelight Tour 7 p.m. Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $12, $8 youth, metroparkstacoma.org
Arts Walk 5-10 p.m. Oct. 7 and noon-5 p.m. Oct. 8, downtown Olympia. Free. 360-709-2678, olympiawa.gov
Oct. 7-9
Oktoberfest Northwest Noon-midnight Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-midnight Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $12. thefair.com
Oct. 7-30
“Man of La Mancha” 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900, 5thavenue.org
Oct. 8
Brian Wilson 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org
Transcendance: Songs About Love, Life and Purpose Presented by Masterworks Choral Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $22; $18 for students, seniors and military; $10 for youths 14 and younger. 360-753-8586, mce.org, washingtoncenter.org
Jamie Laval with Dan Compton Celtic music and stories. 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $20, $12 student or low-income. 360-705-2819
Nordic Festival Embla Lodge No. 2 Daughters of Norway presents traditional music, arts, crafts, cookies, lefse. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Edgemont Junior High School, 2300 110th Ave. E., Edgewood. $2, children free. 253-370-0730
Oct. 9
Summer Departs Presented by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m., The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $12-$55. 360-753-8586, olympiasymphony.com, washingtoncenter.org.
The Danny Green Trio with Anton Schwartz 5 p.m. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free. marineviewpc.org/jazz-live
Second Sunday Music Series 1-2:30 p.m. W.W. Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Suggested donation, $3.
Oct. 11
Maroon 5 KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Ticketmaster
Oct. 13
An Evening With Rita Moreno 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $37-$72; $34-$65 for seniors, students and military; $19-$36 for youth. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Bill Staines 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
Oct. 14
The Birth of Chamber Music Presented by Second City Chamber Series. 7:30 p.m. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25 general; $23 senior, military; $10 students; 18 and younger free. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein: Anatomy of a Masterpiece Led by Lance Rhodes, this multi-media presentation considers how Shelley addressed some of mankind’s greatest concerns. 2 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom. Free. piercecountylibrary.org
“In My Life-A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org
Oct. 14-16
“The Day the Earth Stood Still” Live Radio Show. Oct. 14-16. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Oct. 14-30
“An Act of Imagination” A who-done-it mystery. 7:25 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29; and 1:55 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. Olympia Little Theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. $9-$15, depending on show. olympialittletheater.org
Oct. 15
Celtic Faire 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. saintandrewstacoma.org, 253-564-4402
Lakewood’s Annual Truck and Tractor Day Children will get to climb on dozens of giant trucks and tractors, sit in the driver’s seat, honk the horn. Noon-3 p.m. Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-983-7758
Route 66 Enjoy an evening of music from the ’50s and ’60s, featuring the Olympia Jazz Senators. 7 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$25. washingtoncenter.org
Tacoma Concert Band “And the Trumpet Shall Sound” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36. broadwaycenter.org
Arts & Crafts Show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Free. 360-407-3967, southsoundseniors.org
Oct. 15-16
Zoo Boo Put on your best costume and join Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium for a fun, fall-themed weekend. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. Included in admission, discounts for guests in costume. 253-591-5337, pdza.org
Washington Snowmobile Expo 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $10. thefair.com
Gypsy Soul 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $20; $15 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
Oct. 15-22
Fall Foliage Festival & Plant Sale Features speakers, demonstrations, and daily tours of the garden’s fall color and the Pacific Bonsai Museum. Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Free admission. 253-838-4646, rhodygarden.org
Oct. 16
Rita Moreno 3 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894
St. Andrew’s Day Celebration Celebrate the Feast of St. Andrew, patron saint of Scotland, with bagpipers, Kirking of the Tartans. 8 a.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. 253-564-4402, saintandrewstacoma.org
Seattle Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Oct. 18
Authors Jessica Spring and Chandler O’Leary Book talk and signing “Dead Feminists — Historic Heroines in Living Color.” 7 p.m. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org
Oct. 19
Kanye West 8 p.m. KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. $25.50-$124.50, Ticketmaster
Oct. 19-30
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle stgpresents.org
Oct. 20
Progressive Dinner and Art Tour 6-9 p.m. Starts at W.W. Seymour Conservatory, Wright Park, Tacoma. $43-$47. 253-305-1022
Oct. 20-22
Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. holidaygiftshows.com
Oct. 20-23
Beautiful Tables Showcase 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20-23. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21. Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. $9 for members, $14 for nonmembers. 253-584-4106, lakewoldgardens.org
Oct. 21
Hoot ’n’ Howl Don your best costume and navigate through the park to search for animals in the dark on a special nighttime tram tour. 6-10 p.m. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. $9.95, $5.95 children advance; $11.95, $7.95 children day of event; free for children 2 and younger. 360-832-6117, nwtrek.org
Who’s Live Anyway? 8 p.m. The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. stgpresents.org
Oct. 21-Nov. 6
“Dracula” Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com
Oct. 22
Paper Trails 2016 Celebration of all things paper features exhibits, make-and-take, demonstrations and market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free admission. 253-272-8801
Tacoma Symphony Orchestra Classic I: New World Season Opening 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$80. broadwaycenter.org
Black Cat Fun Run 7 p.m. Five Mile Drive, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org
Sierra Hull 6 p.m.Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $25; $20 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
Oct. 22-23
Northwest Carvers Annual Artistry in Wood Show & Sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Waller Road Grange, 2708 64th St. E., Tacoma. $7 (good for both days); free for children under 12. woodcarvers.org
Crossroads Doll and Telly Bear Show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23. Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Oct. 23
Film Focus: Spencer Tracy “Inherit the Wind” 3 p.m., Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org
Oct. 26
Nick K. Adams Book talk and signing “My Dear Wife and Children — Civil War Letters from a 2nd Minnesota Volunteer” 7 p.m. Anna Lemon Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-617-7811, tacomalibrary.org
David George Gordon Lecture and book signing “Adventures in Entomophagy-Waiter, There’s NO Fly in My Soup!” 5:30 p.m. Tacoma Public Library Moore Branch, 215 S. 56th St., Tacoma. Free. tacomalibrary.org
Ben Folds and a Piano Featuring the former judge from NBC’s “The Sing-Off.” 7:30 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $32-$52. washingtoncenter.org
Oct. 26-27
John Cleese and Eric Idle 7:30 p.m. The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. stgpresents.org
Oct. 27
Craig Ferguson 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Russian Grand Ballet: Swan Lake The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $24-$64. 360-753-8585, washingtoncenter.org
Oct. 28
UP for Arts Fall Concert and Art Series With Tim Hoban, “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” and visual artist Carol Stockdale, 7 p.m. Oct. 28. University Place Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. $15. upforarts.wildapricot.org
Jethro Tull: The Rock Opera 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. $57-$90.50. stgpresents.org
Russian Grand Ballet: Sleeping Beauty 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $49-$89. broadwaycenter.org
Freak Night The freakish circus celebrates its 20th year. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct 28-29. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster
Oct. 29
“Nobody Does It Better” The Carly Simon Songbook. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Linda Waterfall with Dean Stevens & Teresa Tudury 8 p.m. Traditions Cafe & World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. $15, $10 student or low-income. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com
Seattle Rock Orchestra: David Bowie 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$49. 253-591-5894
Oct. 29-Nov. 6
Tacoma Opera “La Bohéme” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 4; 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org
Oct. 29-30
Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales 3 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Theatre on the Square, 915 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$44. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Oct. 30
“Sentimental Journey” A salute to the entertainers of the ’40s and ’50s. Oct. 30. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Nov. 2
Sandi Doughton Free book talk and signing, author of “Full-Rip 9.0 — The Next Big Earthquake in the Pacific Northwest” 7 p.m. Tacoma Public Library, 1102 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. Free. 253-292-2001, tacomalibrary.org
Humanities Washington: Theodore Roosevelt: Wilderness Warrior with Scott Woodward. 6 p.m. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Free. To reserve your place, contact Alphild Dick at alphildd@harborhistorymuseum.org: 253-858-6722, Ext. 5; harborhistorymuseum.org
Nov. 3-13
Olympia Film Festival Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Ticket information to come. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmfestival.com
Nov. 4
Jerry Seinfeld 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org
Nov. 4-13
“The Wizard of Oz” Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
Nov. 5
Arts of the Fur Trade 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. $5-$8. 253-591-5339, fortnisqually.org
Head & The Heart 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $40.25. stgpresents.org
Jet City Comic Show 10 a.m.-5 a.m. Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. $10-20. 425-503-4502, jetcitycomicshow.com
South Sound Craft Beer Festival Noon-6 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. $20-$25. tinyurl.com/pj6tu6u
Five Finger Death Punch and Shine Down 6 p.m.Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster
Nov. 5-6
Annual Fall Polish Bazaar Noon.-6 p.m., Nov. 5-6. Polish Cultural Center, 1714 18th Ave., Seattle. Free. 206-322-3020, polishhome.org
America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Nov. 6
“Once” Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards 3 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $55-$129. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 9
Neko Case 8 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $34.50. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 10
Kris Kristofferson 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $39-$110. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 11
Cartooning the Evergreen State Presentation designed to invite debate with political cartoonist Milt Priggee. 2 p.m. Steilacoom Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd. Free. piercecountylibrary.org
Florida George Line 7 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster
Nov. 11-12
Warren Miller’s “Here, There & Everywhere” 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Washington Center for the Performing Art, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. washingtoncenter.org. 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 11-13
Gem Faire Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Powder in Puyallup Ski Swap 5-9 p.m. Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Nov. 12
Annual Winter Warm-up Crafts Fair & Chili Competition All handmade items. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Road KPN, Vaughn. Free admission. 253-884-3456, kpciviccenter.org
Northwest Sinfonietta Barber & Mozart 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $20-$50. broadwaycenter.org
Emerald City Music: Darkness Visible A brand new Tacoma destination for music-lovers to delve into classical music. 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound, Tacoma. $28, $43 premium, $10 student. emeraldcitymusic.org/darkness-visible, 206-250-5510
Flosstradamus 6 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. Ticketmaster
The Beach Boys 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. stgpresents.org
Nov. 12-13
Great Train Expo 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Nov. 13
Autumnal Reflection Olympia Symphony Orchestra performance featuring Cheryse McLeod Lewis. 3 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$55. olympiasymphony.com
Anthony Bourdain 7 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $51.25-$121.25. stgpresents.org
The Vienna Boys Choir 3 p.m.Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $19-$69. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Second Sunday Music Series Featuring The Winterlings 1-2:30 p.m. W.W. Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Suggested donation, $3
Nov. 15
Richard Wiley Free book talk and signing “Bob Stevenson-A novel” 7 p.m. Anna Lemon Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-617-7811, tacomalibrary.org
An Evening with Garrison Keillor 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $41.25-$61.25. stgpresents.org
Nov. 16
Celtic Thunder 7:30 p.m.The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $41.25-$71.25. stgpresents.org
Nov. 17-19
Northwest Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
Nov. 18
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble 7:30 p.m. Rialto Theatre, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. $29-$49. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
UP for Arts Fall Concert and Art Series With Kristina Henckel and Lynn Worcester, visual artist is Leslie Thiel. 7 p.m. University Place Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place W., University Place. $15. upforarts.wildapricot.org
Salmon Significance: The Story of Salmon in Donkey Creek A special program with Harbor WildWatch’s science specialist Stena Troyer. 1 p.m. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $5, $2. To reserve your seat, contact Elizabeth Langford at elizabeth@harborhistorymuseum.org; 253-858-6722, Ext. 6. harborhistorymuseum.org
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $35.75-$101.25. stgpresents.org
Nov. 19
Winter Jam 6 p.m. Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St. $10 at the door
Tacoma Symphony Orchestra Classics II: Copland and Glass 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 20
Tacoma Concert Band “Saxy” 2:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $18-$36. broadwaycenter.org
Flamenco A night of live flamenco music and dance by members of the Fundacion Conservatorio Flamenco Casa Patas of Madrid, Spain. 7 p.m. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. 360-866-1685, washingtoncenter.org
Sean Osborn Clarinetist, with Second City Chamber Series “Looking Back-Looking Forward.” 4 p.m. Annie Wright School, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma. $25 general; $23 senior and military; $10 students; 18 and younger free. 253-572-8863, scchamberseries.org
Nov. 20-21
Temple of the Dog 8 p.m. Nov. 20-21. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $94.25. stgpresents.org
Nov. 23-Dec. 31
“The Little Mermaid” Nov. 23-Dec. 31. 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. 206-625-1900, 5thavenue.org
Nov. 24
Norpoint Turkey Trot 9 a.m. Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE, Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org
Nov. 25-Dec. 18
“It’s A Wonderful Life” Nov. 25-Dec. 18. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
“Meet Me in St. Louis” Nov. 25-Dec. 18. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. 253-565-6867 tmp.org
Nov. 25-Dec. 24
“Miracle of 34th Street” Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Tacoma Little Theatre, 210 N. I St., Tacoma. tacomalittletheatre.com
Nov. 25-Jan. 1
Zoo Lights 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 253-591-5337, pdza.org
Nov. 26
Singalong “Sound of Music” 2:30 p.m. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $12-$29. broadwaycenter.org
71st annual Holiday Tree Lighting Gather for carols, photos with Santa and more. 5 p.m. Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Free. 253-591-5894 broadwaycenter.org
Nov. 26-Dec. 22
“Little Red Riding Hood” Nov. 26-Dec. 22. Knutzen Family Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com
Nov. 27-Dec. 31
The Stardust Christmas Dazzle The 20th edition of Harlequin Productions’ holiday show of original musicals set in the Stardust Club. Harlequin Productions, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. harlequinproductions.org
Nov. 30-Dec. 4
A Victorian Country Christmas 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. thefair.com
