Laurie Hernandez imagines smelling a quesadilla to get in the mood for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

1:20 What big teeth you have, my dear dinosaur Pause

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

2:08 Trailer: Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

3:36 WATCH: Basement transformed into amazing vintage movie theater

3:00 VIDEO: Lakefair rides bring joy to fairgoers

2:14 VIDEO: America's Jazz Classic lights up Saint Martin's University

1:58 VIDEO: Procession's Jerry Berebitsky's parade creation prepares to take flight

1:24 VIDEO: Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day

2:25 Blintzapalooza coaches share tips

3:09 VIDEO: Fun and Family Friendly Cabaret caps Oly Old Time Music Festival