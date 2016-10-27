Plenty of fun to be had for all ages as Halloween approaches

Frighthouse Station Haunted attraction 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays, 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Oct. 30. Freighthouse Square, 430 E. 25th St., Tacoma. $15. TacomaHaunts.com
Halloween Party and Costume Contest Includes-beer tasting, costume contest entry and voting rights, and raffle entry. 25 percent of all admission sales will be donated to Quota International of Tacoma to benefit local charities supporting women, children, the deaf and hard of hearing. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28. Point Defiance Tap and Grill, 5101 N. Pearl St., Ruston. $20 253-426-1593
Murder Mystery Dinner This will be a Halloween-themed event, “The Ungrateful Dead.” 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W, University Place. $59 per person. 253-798-4141, piercecountywa.org/index.aspx?NID=4455
Trunk or Treat at Life Center Life Center 5:45-8 p.m. Oct. 28. Life Center Tacoma, 1717 S. Union, Tacoma. Free. 253-756-5300, lifecentertacoma.com/event/trunk-or-treat
Spooktacular Dancing, games, fun for all ages, come in costume, pumpkin-carving contest. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28. First Congregational Church, 7209 S. Puget Sound Ave., Tacoma. 253-383-3878
Screening of “Halloween” Watch the John Carpenter film that set the standard for the modern horror genre. 9 p.m. Oct. 28. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. 360-754-6670
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” Students from the after-school program at Olympia Family Theater will perform. 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $9, $6 for youths, seniors and students. olyft.org
Trop’s Haunted Factory This haunted house is serving as a benefit for the Gig Harbor High School choir. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28-30. 3303 Jahn Ave. NW, Suite 235, Gig Harbor. $10 for adults, $5 for 12 and younger, $15 for unlimited trips. 253-238-7771.
Halloween Fun Shoot 28 themed targets on walk-through courses. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29, Skookum Archers Club and Range, 11209 Shaw Road E., Puyallup. $5-$10. facebook.com/events/112925515839565
PumpkinFest Includes catapault competition, hay rides, corn and hay mazes. Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Hunter Farms, 1921 E. state Route 106, Union. bit.ly/2ePziqW
Trunk or Treat Afternoon 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29. United Methodist Church at Lakewood, 6900 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood. Free, or a non-perishable food donation. 253-588-2118, umclakewood.com
Boo Bash Wear your best costumes, explore bugs, bats and black lights, and learn science behind glow sticks and more. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 29. Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. $4-$10. Registration required. hocm.org/boo-bash
Night at the Museum for Grownups Music, dancing, costume contest, door prizes and scary stories. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. $75-$85. 253-858-6722
Community Trick or Treat Fun Fest Carnival games, costume contests and a haunted hallway. Ages 2-12. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Federal Way Community Center, 876 S. 333rd St., Federal Way. $8-$10. 253-835-6916
LeMay Halloween Trunk or Treat Kids 12 and younger, 1 p.m. Oct. 29. LeMay Family Collection, Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma
Classic Horror Films Watch a double feature of “Frankenstein” and “Dracula.” 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Fox Theatre, 123 S. Tower Ave., Centralia. $10-$25. centraliafoxtheatre.com
Fall Family Carnival Games, candy and fun. 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29. Our Savior Lutheran Church, 4519 112th St. E., Tacoma. 253-531-2112
Monster Mash Games, food, music and prizes, family-friendly, sponsored by High Pointe Church. 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Emerald Ridge High School, 12405 184th St. E., Puyallup
Halloween Splash Party Spooky swim, treats and movie. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Enumclaw Aquatic Center, 420 Semanski St. S., Enumclaw. $5.50-$6.50. 360-825-1188
Halloween Dance The Michael Crain Band will perform, costume contest and silent auction. 18 and older. 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 29. Olympia Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 21, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $10
Night of the Living Tribute Bands Local stage stars Vanessa Postil and Morgan Picton will host this evening of ghoulish fun. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $15, $10 for Olympia Film Society members. 360-754-6670
Haunted House This is an all-ages event. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Eastside Urban Farm & Garden, 2326 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $5. urbanfarmoly.com
Trunk or Treat Featuring decorated classic cars, candy and fun. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. Sunrise Village, 10507 156th St. E., Puyallup
Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave, Puyallup. Free. 253-845-0547
Street of Treats Trick or treat on Main Street in downtown Sumner. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Historic Downtown Sumner
Boo-Allup in Puyallup Trick or treat downtown Puyallup, activities at Pioneer Park. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Downtown Puyallup
Go-Fish Halloween Trick or treat downtown Olympia, collect free treats and join treasure hunt, receive entries to prize drawings. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Downtown Olympia. bit.ly/2eCyYOp
Capital Mall Spooktacular Treats, fun, costume contest, for kids 13 and younger. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Capitol Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia
Trick or Treat in the Harbor Treats and fun. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Historic Downtown Gig Harbor
Proctor Treats Candy and fun, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Proctor Business District, North 26th and Proctor streets, Tacoma
Halloween H00rrah activities, including stories by In Our Words pop library, crafts, games, spooky plants and treats. 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. WW Seymour Conservatory, 316 S. G St., Tacoma. Free, suggested donation $3. 253-591-5330
Trick or Treat at Uptown 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Uptown Gig Harbor
Chickadee Trick or Tweet Chickadee, a five-piece jazz band from Olympia, will perform 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31 Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. $5 suggested donation
Comments