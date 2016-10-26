Some of state’s best haunted houses are here in the South Sound

When it comes to haunted houses, South Sound residents don’t have to go far to enjoy some of the best in the state, especially if you live in the Buckley area.
FrightFind, a Tacoma-based national database, has listed five South Sound locations as among Washington’s scariest, two of them in Buckley. Started in 2015, FrightFind has information on haunted attractions, Halloween festivals, haunted locations, movie releases and more.
“We attend each and look for creativity, scary factor, but mostly overall fun,” said Joel Caudill, co-owner of the website. “We also use social tools to measure audience sentiment as well as reviews. We don’t want to just choose our favorites, we want to know that haunt-goers like these places too.”
Washington’s haunted houses do just fine when compared to those elsewhere in the country.
“We have a great mix of haunts in Washington. Haunted houses in Washington just don’t have the history that the bigger and longer running attractions in the Midwest do,” Caudill said.
“But every year, Washington haunts get bigger and better. The Fright Factory has definitely stepped up its game in Buckley. It reminded me of something out of the Pirates of the Carribean.”
Here are the five South Sound locations that made the list:
Fright Factory-Buckley: According to FrightFind, the No. 1 haunted house on its list has everything, from clowns and ghouls to pitch-black mazes. 2000 Collins Road, Buckley. Opens at 7 p.m. through Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. $12 (cash only). Get a $1 discount by bringing canned food donations. frightfactory.net.
Scary-Nights-Bucoda: This attraction is set up in the 1939 Bucoda School gym, which has been investigated for paranormal activity including reports of orbs and voices heard whispering in the dark. “The haunt is one of the scarier in Washington, it has great effects and props, but the actors are timed perfectly,” Caudill said. 403 N. Nenant St., Bucoda. Opens at 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28) through Monday. $12. scary-nights.com.
Frighthouse Station-Tacoma: There are two different haunts here, “Shadows at Pierce County Asylum” and “ Haunted Hollow,” featuring more than 20,000 square feet of scares. Freighthouse Station, 2501 E. G St., Tacoma. Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday-Monday. $25-$40. shadowshaunt.com.
Maris Farms Haunted Woods-Buckley: This half-mile walk includes multiple scenes and more than 25 actors. Not recommended for children under 10. 25001 Sumner-Buckley Highway, Buckley. Opens at 7 p.m. Friday through Monday. $25-$30. marisfarms.com.
My Morbid Mind Haunted House-Lacey: This is another location with two haunts, including a new 3-D experience, set up in an old barn. 4548 Marvin Road SE, Lacey. Opens at 7 p.m. Thursday-Monday. $11-$14, depending on the day. mymorbidmind.com.
You can find a list of 59 seasonal haunted houses and other haunted locations in Washington at frightfind.com.
