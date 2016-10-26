Bill O’Reilly and Dennis Miller bringing their tour to Tacoma

Bill O’Reilly and Dennis Miller will be joined by Jesse Watters when they bring their The Spin Stops Here Tour 2017 to Tacoma on March 25.
The show featuring the trio of conservative commentators is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome.
The Tacoma show will be the only Northwest stop on the tour, which has five stops scheduled at this point.
For 20 years, O’Reilly has hosted the Fox News Channel show “The O’Reilly Factor.” He also has authored 10 books that reached No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list. He once worked as a news reporter for CBS News and ABC News.
Miller rose to fame as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1985-1991. He also has performed as a standup comedian, done a radio talk show, was a late-night talk show host, was color commentator on Monday Night Football and has appeared regularly on O’Reilly’s show.
Watters is a political humorist and commentator on the Fox News Channel. He is a frequent guest on “The O’Reilly Factor.”
Tickets are $65-$125, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster.
