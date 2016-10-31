Olympia launches search for art to feature on 2017 Arts Walk program covers

Applications are now available for artists who wish to have their art considered to be featured on the covers of the 2017 spring and fall Olympia Arts Walk program covers.
Based on applications, a jury will recommend two artists — one for spring and one for fall — to be commissioned by the City of Olympia to create new, original works of art for the cover. They also will receive an honoraria of $600.
To be eligible, artists must have officially participated in Olympia's Arts Walk within the last two years. Students are not eligible.
Applicants must submit images of current work by 5 p.m. Nov. 16.
Applications are available at www.olympiawa.gov/artswalk, via email at lburns@ci.olympia.wa.us, by calling 360-570-5857, or in person at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW.
