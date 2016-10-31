Olympia launches search for art to feature on 2017 Arts Walk program covers

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters Pause

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:51 County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

1:52 Joint Base Lewis-McChord Artillery Battalion welcomed home

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead