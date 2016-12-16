Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

Tony and Maureen Cook have their Hawks Prairie home aglow with a slew of animated holiday lights and figures.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

Hip hop recording artist Macklemore, holding his 1-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, along his musical partner Ryan Lewis receive keys to the city as Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby reads a welcome proclamation. Throngs of fans greeted them before their Sunday evening show at the Capitol Theater in downtown Olympia.

Entertainment

VIDEO: America's Jazz Classic lights up Saint Martin's University

Infusing a little Dixeland sound with the gospel Sunday morning, the Black Swan Classic Jazz Band with vocalist Marilyn Keller opened up the 26th Annual America's Classic Jazz Festival on June 26 in the Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin's University in Lacey. Also starting Sunday off were the Fat Babies Classic band performing in the adjacent Worthington Center.

Entertainment Videos