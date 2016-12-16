Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

Hip hop recording artist Macklemore, holding his 1-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, along his musical partner Ryan Lewis receive keys to the city as Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby reads a welcome proclamation. Throngs of fans greeted them before their Sunday evening show at the Capitol Theater in downtown Olympia.
Infusing a little Dixeland sound with the gospel Sunday morning, the Black Swan Classic Jazz Band with vocalist Marilyn Keller opened up the 26th Annual America's Classic Jazz Festival on June 26 in the Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin's University in Lacey. Also starting Sunday off were the Fat Babies Classic band performing in the adjacent Worthington Center.
Working April 17th Procession of the Species' studio coordinator Jerry Berebitsky works on his latest creative project, giant bird of a yet-to-be named species which will take flight during the April 23rd parade.
Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks at Uisce, an Irish bar Uisce in Bellingham, on Friday, March 4, 2016. The limericks were submitted by Bellingham Herald readers John Lee, Diane Knutson, Mary Aemmer and Mark M. Schlichting.
Sunday afternoon's Cabaret at the Arbutus Folk School in downtown Olympia wrapped up the 8th Oly Old Time Music Festival on Valentine's Day as Arbutus executive director Stacey Waterman-Hoey and performer and festival committee member Juli Kelen share some history on the festival and old time folk music.