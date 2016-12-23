Events for the coming week: Kids film screening at OFS, “The Entertainer,” local theater final week and more

Saturday
Buy a golden ticket
Olympia Film Society Kids Club and Captain Little have teamed up to present “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” with the final screening at 11 a.m. Saturday. The classic film featuring Gene Wilder is a tribute to imagination. It is free for kids 12 and younger; general admission is $8, $5 for Film Society members, available at the box office at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Learn more at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Friday (Dec. 23) — Dec. 31
Harlequin visits Manhattan
Set in a fictional lower Manhattan club, “The Stardust Christmas Enchantment,” is presented by Harlequin Productions. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23), Thursday and Dec. 30, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $25-$48. For information, go to harlequinproductions.org or call 360-786-0151.
Sunday
Back inside old music halls
If you’re looking for something artsy and edgy, take in the Olympia Film Society’s Stage and Screen presentation of Kenneth Branagh Theatre Live: “The Entertainer,” showing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Set against the backdrop of post-war Britain, the modern classic brings the seedy glamour of old music halls to life. This one-time engagement is at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $12, $9 for Film Society members and available at the door the night of the show. Learn more at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Friday (Dec. 23)
Violinist and friends
Take a break from the busy holiday errands and enjoy a mid-day concert: Sylvan Consort: Violinist Kathy Scarborough and Friends. The noon concert Friday (Dec. 23) is at First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. It will include classical and seasonal music and is free to the public. Donations are accepted for the musicians.
Tuesday
Standards, blues, jazz
Featuring the vocals of Don Cohen, Wonderwood is a five-piece band that plays standards, blues and jazz. Come out for a evening getaway at 8 p.m. Tuesday before New Year’s when the band will be playing at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N. Olympia. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/gw52gyv.
Thursday — Dec. 30
Post-Christmas adventure
Christmas will soon be over and the kids are out of school, so take a trip to Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Drive E. Eatonville, for its annual Winter Wildland. Explore the park, learn how animals live during the winter, and enjoy a tour on a heated tram. The event is Thursday and Dec. 30. The park is open is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. those days. Activities are free with admission or membership. Call 360-832-6117 or go to nwtrek.org.
Wednesday
And now, give back
If you’re looking for an activity to give back to the community, then participate in the last work party of the year at Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Help remove invasive English Ivy from the newly finished trail site. Meet at the picnic table near restroom No. 3, south of the playground. The party will be working 9:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves. For more information, call 360-753-8365 or go to olympiawa.gov/parkvolunteer.
