South Sounders can brave the water to ring in the new year

Though the weather outside has been unpleasant if not frightful, some people just can’t wait to get back on — or in — the water.
They’re the kind of people willing to participate in Lacey’s annual Polar Bear Plunge, which invites the brave (or foolish, depending on your perspective) to literally jump in a lake.
For those who’d rather enjoy the water while staying dry, there’s West Bay Paddleboards’ annual New Year’s Paddle.
Both events begin at noon Sunday, so you can sleep in and still jump in to 2017.
Polar Bear Plunge
Come rain or snow or bitter cold, the plunge, in its 32nd year, goes on.
“We’ve never canceled it yet,” said Jeannette Sieler, recreation supervisor with Lacey Parks and Recreation Department, which hosts the event. “If there was a huge blizzard or an ice storm, where driving was unsafe, we would.”
Last year, when the air temperature was 25 and the water temperature in Long Lake a relatively balmy 38, 376 people got wet, Sieler said. Another 200 watched from the sidelines. (There’s no report on whether any of them pointed and laughed.)
“There are usually always a couple of hundred jumpers, even when we have ice floating on the lake,” Sieler said.
So many people are eager to get wet that they can’t all jump at once, so the event happens in waves.
“Some people jump in and go all the way under, and some people wade out up to their knees and call it good,” she said.
Sieler hasn’t ventured into the chilly winter water.
“I’m just not that brave,” she said. “I don’t like to be cold.
“My excuse is that I have to help clean up afterwards, so I don’t want to be all wet.”
New Year’s Paddle
Unless they’re wearing a dry suit, most people probably aren’t swimming outdoors in winter. But standup paddleboarding actually can happen year round, because boarders usually stay pretty dry.
“I’ve been out a handful of times since the fall,” said Chris Fry, owner of West Bay Paddleboards. “When the weather is good, we’ll go out there and enjoy it when we can.”
He came up with idea of a New Year’s Day paddle two years ago, inspired by polar bear plunges.
“I thought it would be a nice substitute for jumping in,” he said. “You can still enjoy the water.
“It’s a chance to bring the community back together in the winter and talk and catch up and just have fun.”
Last year, about a half-dozen people participated.
The event is only for experienced boarders, and Fry said it’s important to use a wide board to minimize the risk of falling in.
Unlike the plunge, this event is weather-dependent.
“If the weather is nasty, we probably will not do it,” he said.
Polar Bear Plunge
What: Go jump in the lake — or just watch other people do it — at the 32nd annual plunge. The Lacey Parks and Recreation Department will serve hot cocoa and coffee, play music and have fires burning.
When: Noon Sunday, with plunge beginning at 1 p.m.
Where: Long Lake Park, 2790 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey.
Admission: Free.
Information: 360-491-0857, tinyurl.com/z8q7fn6.
New Year’s Paddle
What: Standup paddleboarders will gather to start 2017 on the water. For experienced boarders only.
When: Noon Sunday.
Where: West Bay Paddleboards, 2100 West Bay Drive NW, Olympia.
Cost: Free. $25 to rent a board. Those who want to rent a board need to reserve one in advance.
Information: 360-584-0582, westbaypaddleboards.com.
Comments