Readings will offer a quiet respite from the rush of the holidays

When times are hard, what better solution than to gather together and listen to bedtime stories?
That’s what Susan Christian thought when she organized a series of holiday-time readings at Salon Refu, the downtown Olympia gallery she owns.
“I thought, ‘We have to huddle together for warmth,’ ” Christian said. “Everybody was feeling really bummed. The only resource I have is that space, and I know a lot of people who write, so I thought, ‘Why don’t we have them read us something like bedtime stories?’
“There’s activism. This isn’t activism. It’s the opposite. There’s work to do, but let’s have a little quietness.”
The readings have been going on all month on days the gallery is open and continue through Saturday.
Friday (Dec. 23), multiinstrumentalist Miguel Pérez-Gibson will play guitar (and possibly other instruments) and read poetry he’s chosen.
“I think having a salon venue is really important for our community, especially during these times,” Pérez-Gibson said. “We’re very fortunate to have Susan be able to give this to the community.
“It’s great if people can come and support this.”
Saturday, poet and artist Don Freas will read his work. “It’s Christmas Eve, so that was nice of him,” Christian said. “Maybe not too many people will come, but he said that’s OK.”
Earlier in the month, the gallery hosted such local luminaries as poet Patty Kinney, printmaker Lois Beck, actor-writer Christian Carvajal and writer-artist Alec Clayton.
Thursday night featured a musical performance by Mary McCann, backed up by James Dean, Xander Layden and John Serembe and pianist Bruce Whitney. All of three men are currently appearing in Harlequin Productions’ “A Stardust Christmas Enchantment,” but because the readings happen early, they don’t interfere with the show — or with whatever other engagements people might be headed off to for the evening.
The gallery is showcasing Susan’s monoprints and carpets and wood-veneer lamps by John Corzine.
There’s cookies, too.
“We’re not making coffee and tea,” she said. “It’s just ‘Eat your cookie and listen to this story, and then you can go on with your life.’
“It’s fun. It’s kind of like kindergarten.”
Readings at Salon Refu
What: Salon Refu will welcome winter with early evening poetry readings and more. Friday, Miguel Pérez-Gibson will play music and read poetry, and Saturday, poet Don Freas will read some of his work.
When: 5:15-6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23) and Saturday.
Where: Salon Refu, 114 Capitol Way N, Olympia.
Admission: Free.
Information: 360-280-3540, facebook.com/salonrefu.
