There are party options galore for New Year’s Eve in the South Sound

South Sound residents will have plenty of options Saturday for celebrating New Year’s Eve. There will be daytime events for children and families, and a number of late-night parties for grownups. Here is a look at some of the events taking place:
2 Mile House: The pub is hosting LSMS — A Tribute to Alice in Chains. The show will run from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. There will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The pub is at 4221 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Info: bit.ly/2iJpxLN.
The Brotherhood Lounge: DJ Dear Air! will play all types of dance music from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. There will be a balloon drop at midnight. There will be a cover charge of $5 at the door, with half of the proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood. The lounge is at 119 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Info: bit.ly/2icox5C.
Hands On Children’s Museum: The museum will host its midday event, Noon Year’s Eve, for the whole family. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. there will be a ball drop every hour. There also will be a Blizzard Beach Bash, warm- and cold-blooded animals to meet, a chance to set ice on fire and freezing tropical fruits and smashing them with Dr. Science. The event is included with museum admission or free with a membership to the museum, located at 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Info: hocm.org/noon-years-eve.
McCoy’s Tavern: The party will include performances by Fang, The Stuntmen, Die Nasty and The Deceptives. The show will start at 9 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. The tavern is at 418 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets for the 21-and-older show are $10. Info: bit.ly/2iJCjOr.
Olympia Elks: Wonderwood Music, comprised of Don Cohen, Daven Tillinghast, Scott Lipsker and Dylan Johnson, will lead the celebration at the Elk’s Lodge, 1818 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The party will run from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., and includes music, dancing, food, champagne and breakfast. Tickets are $30 a person or $45 a couple. For reservations, call 360-753-0186 or go to the Elks Lodge office adjacent to Ralph’s Thriftway. Info: bit.ly/2hwZ9H9.
Pelligrino’s Event Center: Attendees can eat a traditional Italian dinner, then dance to Tony La Stella & The Goombas and the have a champagne toast while watching the ball drop at New York City. The event will run from 6-10 p.m. The cost is $55 a person. Pellegrino’s is at 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. Info: pellegrinoseventcenter.com.
Rhythm & Rye: Ayron Jones and The Way will perform from 9 p.m.-midnight. Rhythm & Rye is at 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Info: bit.ly/2iJsprO.
Super Scene New Year’s Eve Show: Six bands will be performing covers of songs from 2000-2012 from 5:30-10 p.m. The free show is open to all ages. There will be a bar, with an ID required. The show will be followed by a 21-and-older after party featuring The Sexbots and Body Academics. The event will take place at Le Voyeur at 404 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Info: bit.ly/2icxCvr.
WET Science Center: New Year’s Eve at Noon will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Children can take part in craft projects, have their faces painted, don hats and celebrate with noisemakers and have a family photo taken. It is all happening, for free, at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Info: wetsciencecenter.org.
