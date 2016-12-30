Events for the coming week: Cheese and wine tasting, Jim Paige at Traditions, family-friendly film screenings and more

Friday (Dec. 30)
Wine, cheese, no mice
Kick off your end-of-year festivities at a Cheese & Wine Tasting: End the Year in Style event at The Mouse Trap, 408 Washington St. SE, Olympia. It will include some of their finest cheeses paired with specially selected wines, including bubbly. Almost Blue will perform jazz standards at the two tastings, 5 and 6:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 30). Tickets are $25 for the 21-and-older event. Go to mousetrapnye.bpt.me to get your tickets.
Friday (Dec. 30)
Keeping it light
Bringing a sense of wry humor and wit to music, Jim Paige comes to Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 500 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, joined by Orville Johnson for a night of entertainment and music. Come hear them perform at 8 p.m. Friday (Dec. 30). Tickets are $15, $10 student/low income. For more information, call 360-705-2819.
Sunday
Line up the chakras
Start the new year with a sense of calm and resolve with Yoga Loft. There will be two sessions Sunday. At Move into Purpose Awaken Joy with Whitney Lawless participants will infuse movement with meaning from 10 a.m.-noon; $25 prepay, $30 Sunday. Kristen Rubis will lead Awaken the Chakras with Sound Healing from 2-4 p.m. Align the chakras of the body with specific vibration of sound; $25 prepay, $30 Sunday. Go to tinyurl.com/gmz2s2f.
Sunday
Two movies for free
Celebrate the New Year family-style with the Olympia Film Society and Mud Bay’s double header screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Marmaduke.” What’s even better, the movies are free. Come out to Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. More information at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Thursday
Banjo and bluegrass
As part of Cascadia Homebrew Brewgrass Thursdays, January’s guest artist is local banjoist and pop rocks podcaster Jemmy Joe. Join in a evening of great bluegrass music including the Oly Mountain Boys finishing up the night. It’s 7:30-11 p.m. with a cover charge donation of $5-$10 at Cascadia Homebrew and Brewing Co., 211 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Go to tinyurl.com/jxcjev8 for more information.
Thursday
Rock on at Obsidian
Get your metal rock on when Bone Sickness, Infernal Coil and Hissing come to Obsidian, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, for a night of head-banging music. Hailing from Olympia, Boise, Idaho, and Seattle respectively, the local bands bring their own style of music to the stage. Come out for the 8 p.m. show Thursday. Cover charge is $5. More information at tinyurl.com/h99wr9x.
Sunday
Cold water, hot coffee
Kick off the New Year in the chilling ritual of the Polar Bear Plunge at Long Lake Park, 2790 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Join in or just come to watch, enjoy campfires, music, hot cocoa and coffee. The plunge is at 1 p.m. Sunday. ll ages are welcome, and it’s free.
Friday (Dec. 30)
A Blue Lotus blend
Blending rock and roll, blues, jazz, funk and Americana music, Blue Lotus is a jam group that takes improvisation into crafted original songs. See them perform live at 9 p.m. Friday (Dec. 30) at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Joining them will be The High Council. Cover is $10 at the door.
Comments