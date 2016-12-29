NEA grant to Washington Center will bring BodyVox, Black Violin to students

National Endowment for the Arts has awarded a Challenge America grant of $10,000 to The Washington Center for the Performing Arts for workshops, performances, and related outreach activities designed to bring arts programming to students who may not otherwise have access to them.
The grant funds the Washington Center’s Creative Connections program, which links economically under-served Thurston County students with the arts. In 2017, local students will get to learn from acclaimed contemporary dance company BodyVox and hip-hop chamber music group Black Violin.
Jill Barnes, the center’s executive director, said in a news release, “By providing arts education, we are giving youth another avenue to interpret the world around them and to express their hopes and dreams. These opportunities can be transformative.”
Challenge America grants support primarily small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations — those whose opportunities to experience the arts are limited by geography, ethnicity, economics, or disability.
Based out of Portland, contemporary dance group BodyVox is partnering with the Washington Center to introduce students to its blend of athleticism and imagination through dance. The student cohort at Avanti High School will benefit from a three-month extended residency.
“Our students have been eager to begin this important collaboration and opportunity,” said Michael Velasquez, principal at Avanti.
Also, each month, BodyVox dancers will visit students in Olympia for dance workshops.
Black Violin is an American hip-hop duo from Florida composed of two classically trained string players,Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste, who go by the stage names Kev Marcus and Wil B. The duo plays a variety of music, but are often categorized as hip-hop because of the changes to the rhythm and beats. Their mingling of hip-hop and classical sensibilities is what give them their distinctive style.
They will perform a students-only matinee, and help students explore a series of questions about their music.
