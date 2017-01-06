Events for the coming week: Encore theater performance by TAO, live music, kids’ film screening, workshops and more

Saturdays through Jan. 28
Watch ‘Trolls’ for free
Kick off the new year with Olympia Film Society Kids Club. It will be showing “Trolls” (Rated PG) Saturdays in January. Bring the children (12 and younger) for the free screening at 11 a.m. It’s at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Adult tickets are $8, $5 for society members. olympiafilmsociety.org.
Saturday
Moliére at Midnight Sun
Take advantage of a one-night-only encore performance of “The Physician In Spite of Himself” presented by Theater Artists Olympia. Enjoy playwright Moliére’s farcical production set in 17th-century France. There will also be wine and sparkling cider and a door prize. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Midnight Sun Performance Space, 113 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Tickets are $12-$15, and are available at bit.ly/2icv5hL.
Monday
You’ll want
to dance
Known for its bossa nova, light sambas and Afro-Brazilian sound, Itamaré Brazilian Jazz Band will bring the night alive with melodies and rhythms. See them in an 8 p.m. show Monday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Go to tinyurl.com/jsltvx7 for more information.
Saturday
Learn to
do shodo
Help celebrate the “Year of the Rooster” with teaching artist Chiyo Sanada in a shodo workshop at Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE, Lacey. The workshop, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, is for adults and teens and will include an introduction to the art of Japanese calligraphy, or shodo. For more information, call 360-491-3860.
Saturday
A chance to hear Joe Baque
With a career that began in New York City playing piano and vibraphone, local favorite Joe Baque has played with the likes of Louis Armstrong, Stan Getz, Lena Horne and Greta Matassa. See him in a 7:30 p.m. performance Saturday at Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15, $10 student/low income. For more information, call 360-705-2819.
Saturday
Alexander’s going solo
Under the alias WUBWUB, Tim “Herb” Alexander will open the music Saturday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. This will be the premier of his project as a solo artist. The 9 p.m. show will conclude with a performance by the Staxx Brothers. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Go to rnrolytix.brownpapertickets.com to get yours.
Friday (Jan. 6)
A hometown musician
Enjoy the sounds of Micaiah Sawyer when she plays at 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 6). The hometown musician plays blues, folk and pop with influences from The Classic Crime, Needtobreathe, Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Needham. Come out to The Pig Bar, 619 Legion Way SE, Olympia. No cover charge, 21-and-over only.
