Gig Harbor twins will be among drivers at Dome for Monster Jam

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, presented by AMSOIL, will roll into the Tacoma Dome for five performances starting Friday (Jan. 13).
The shows will feature some of the biggest names in monster trucks taking part in seven competitions. The trucks scheduled to appear are Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Scooby Doo, Mohawk Warrior, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Zombie and NEA.
The event is designed to test the versatility of the athletes as they go head-to-head in the competitions while driving three kinds of vehicles. Drivers will be behind the wheel of Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs.
The drivers: Twin brothers Tyler and Travis Groth are Gig Harbor residents. Tyler Groth will be driving Zombie in front of the hometown crowd, while Travis Groth will drive New Earth Authority. Tyler finished in seventh place and Travis in eighth place in the 2016 AMSOIL Series West division.
Grave Digger will be driven by Cole Venard, who won the 2016 AMSOIL Series East championship.
Max-D will be driven by Jared Eichelberger in his second season as a driver. He took third in the East division last season.
Costa Rica native Mark List will be driving El Toro Loco.
Cynthia Gauthier, driver of Monster Mutt Dalmation, is a former motocross racer in Canada.
Myranda Cozad won the World Series of Drag Racing in 2014. She now drives Scooby-Doo.
A former top fuel dragster driver, Bryce Kenny began driving the Mohawk Warrior last year.
Pit Party: People attending the 1 p.m. show Saturday will have the chance to meet drivers, and get autographs and photos. The party will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon, with admission closing at 11:45 a.m. A ticket for the 1 p.m. Saturday performance plus a $10 Pit Party pass are required.
About the trucks: These behemoths weigh about 10,000 pounds, almost 2.5 times the weight of a Ford F150 pickup truck. About 17 feet long and 12 feet wide, these trucks also are 10.5 feet high.
Drinking methanol fuel at a rate of three gallons a minute, a monster truck engine will generate 1,500 horsepower. The most powerful engine in an F150 will produce 450 hp.
When it comes to wheels, each tire is 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, weighing 800 pounds each.
Speedsters and ATVs: These smaller vehicles add a component of speed and agility to each show. Modified for racing and driven by a 450-cubic-centimeter engine, the Monster Jam ATVs can reach 55 mph. Speedsters have an enclosed cab, and can reach 85 mph thanks to a 1,000cc engine.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Monster Jam
When: 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 13), 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma.
Tickets: $15-$60, depending on the show. Children 2 and younger are admitted free if they sit on an adult’s lap. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 or the Tacoma Dome box office.
Information: bit.ly/2idF066.
