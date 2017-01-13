Events for the coming week: Country-western swing, Raindance Festival, Elvis birthday bash and more

Saturday
Something for the dedicated Elvis fan
It’s going to be a night of everything Elvis at the annual Elvis Birthday Bash Saturday at the Capital Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Robert Washington, the world champion Elvis impersonator, will perform and there will be a screening of the film “Almost Elvis.” Kick off the day by joining in the Elvis Dash with 5K and 10K categories, best Elvis costume and fun. Go to databarevents.com/elvisdash for information about the run. The evening fun begins at 7:30 p.m. with the movie screening, followed by the concert at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15, available online and at the box office; olympiafilmfestival.org.
Saturday
Raindance to spotlight independent music
Self-billed as a true, independent, genre-crossing festival of independent musicians, the Annual Raindance Festival returns to The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Ongoing since February, the finalists, chosen by the public, come together to perform before a judging panel. The festivities begin at 2 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. Saturday. Sponsor is the AFAB World Charity, whose mission is to manage, research, and develop charitable, ecological, social and sustainability projects around the world. Tickets are $10-$27 at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday — Feb. 11
Rachel Corrie’s story focus of play
Harlequin Productions’ latest production, “My Name is Rachel Corrie,” opens Thursday and continues through Feb. 11. Taken from the writings of Corrie, a native Olympian, the play tells her story through her journals from when she was 8 years old. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$34. Go to harlequinproductions.org for information.
Saturday
Olympia Peace Choir to perform in Rotunda
Dedicated to the power of song for peace, multi-generational group The Olympia Peace Choir will be performing a noon concert Saturday in the Rotunda of the Washington State Capitol Building, 215 Sid Snyder Ave. Enjoy the harmonies and music in the beauty of the acoustic Rotunda at the free concert.
Wednesday
Everything you want to know about owls
Meet author Leigh Calvez as she talks about her book, “The Hidden Lives of Owls: The Science and Spirit of Nature’s Most Elusive Birds.” She will share her experiences as a naturalist and her research into 11 owl species. She will be at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For information, call 360-352-0595.
Saturday
A lecture to tease your taste buds
Learn all about “vintage vittles” — really old food and their stories — when author Harriet Baskas comes to the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE., Lacey. She will share how these foods spark memories, tell stories and connect us with family, culture and history. Baskas has written seven books, including her latest, “Hidden Treasures: What Museums Can’t or Won’t Show You.” She will talk at noon Saturday. For information, call 360-491-3860.
