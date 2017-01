Olympia homeowner David Williams along with former MGM and Paramount studios' set designer Thomas Polidori offer their thoughts during a July 10th tour of the basement area which was turn it into a replica London street from the 1930s, including an Art Deco theater, faux storefronts, cobblestones, manholes, neon signs etc. Scaled down from an actual period commercial movie house a state-of-the-art theater featuring digital access to most any film caps-off the experience.