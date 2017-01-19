Snow and fun are in the forecast for the Hands On Children’s Museum

How many times have you said, or heard someone say, “I like snow, but I don’t like to drive in it”?
If you have children or can borrow some for the day, The Hands On Children’s Museum has a treat for you.
The museum’s second annual Snow Days is importing snow from Crystal Mountain for the weekend and inviting kids and accompanying adults to play in the snow, explore the science of snow and even learn how to snowshoe.
Olympia’s OSG Dozing will spread a truckload of snow in the museum’s outdoor Discovery Center, where museum staff plans activities plus areas for free play.
“The favorite activity (last year) was the snowball smash,” said Amanda Wilkening, the museum’s art studio and visitor engagement manager. “We cut out a giant plywood snowman. He has holes in him that kids can aim for, and they got to make real snowballs and throw them at the snowman. That definitely was an area for much enthusiasm.
“In Olympia, we have the experience of rain, but a lot of the kids haven’t had that full experience of snow,” she added.
Children will also make mini snowmen with baby-carrot noses, create snow habitats for toy animals, dig in the snow and play with colored snow.
Of course, if the weather is too rainy or warm, the snow might not last long, and even though this winter has been colder and drier than typical ones, the museum is prepared.
“It’s Olympia,” Wilkening said. “We have a rain plan.”
Last year, the weather didn’t cooperate, and the trucked-in snow was sufficient for tabletop play, but there wasn’t enough for kids to tromp around in or for snowshoeing lessons, taught by members of the Olympia Mountaineers.
“We had straw spread out, and the Mountaineers had the kids practice snowshoeing on the straw,” Wilkening said. “We’re hoping we can use real snow this year.”
Lots of activities can be moved indoors and changed a bit. The rain plan also involves faux snow, made of sodium polyacrylate.
“It’s the stuff they use in baby diapers,” Wilkening said. “It will just continue to absorb water, and it builds up and fluffs up. If you freeze the fake snow, it has a consistency that is similar to real snow.
“Last year we had bins of it in a classroom, and the kids were playing with it and packing it.”
The museum also plans an ice melting activity, another of last year’s hits that isn’t snow dependent.
“We use a bunch of ice blocks, and we give the kids warm water, cold water, salty water, colored water,” Wilkening said. “It’s amazing how much they love just melting sections of the blocks. There’s science involved, but it’s also just a really cool experience.
“We’re very much about tinkering and exploring and imaginative play,” she added. “That’s what we’re looking for in our activities.”
Children also will get the chance to make indoor “snow” forts with PVC pipe and fabric.
All that said, Wilkening is hoping for “piles” of snow this weekend.
Given the recent cold snap, museum communications manager Michelle Larson was even more optimistic.
“With the weather we’ve been having, it is possible that we could have some additional snow,” she said last week.
Snow Days
What: Weather permitting, real snow is coming to the Hands On Children’s Museum.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia.
Tickets: Activities are free with museum admission of $11.95, $9.95 for seniors and military with ID, free for Gold Star military families and babies younger than 2.
Information: 360-956-0818, hocm.org.
Also: Adults are admitted only with children or on guided tours.
