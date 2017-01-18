‘Girl on the Train,’ ‘Ouija’ top new DVD releases out this week

New DVD releases out Tuesday focus on women dealing with serious problems.
“The Girl on the Train”: 2 out of 4 stars. Emily Blunt turns in a strong performance as a woman who watches what looks like an ideal family during her commute. The film begins to lose its strength as her character gets pulled into a murder investigation.
This is the big-screen version of the book by Paula Hawkins. It’s an example of how events and actions told in printed material don’t always transfer to the big screen. There’s some suspense, but mostly the plot is slow and plodding.
Don’t blame Blunt as she turns in another memorable performance.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil”: 0 stars. The title of “Ouija: Origin of Evil” should be changed to the more appropriate “Ouija: Bored.” This lackluster follow-up to the incredibly bad “Ouija” of two years ago is more likely to put you to sleep than keep you awake.
The scariest thing about the original “Ouija” was that the viewer might get crushed under its pile of cliches or fall out of her seat from boredom. It’s nice to see hat tradition continues through the sloppy script by director Mike Flanagan and Jeff Howard.
You don’t have to ask a Ouija board about the quality of this failed attempt at horror. If you did, it would spell out S-T-I-N-K-E-R.
ALSO NEW ON DVD
“Keeping Up with the Joneses”: Couple discover their new neighbors are hiding huge secrets.
“Dancer”: A look at the life of talented dancer Sergei Polunin.
“Long Way North”: Animated tale of a young woman’s search for her missing grandfather.
“I Love Lucy: Superstar Special. No. 2”: John Wayne makes a guest appearance.
“The Whole Truth”: Defense attorney Richard Ramsey (Keanu Reeves) takes on a personal case.
“LEGO Nexo Knights – Season 2”: Book of Monsters”: Knights continue their fight against Jestro.
“Zero Days”: Documentary on the world of cyberwar.
“Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania”: World famous surf crew visits Cody Maverick’s island.
“Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh & Final Season”: Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star in this crime-solving series.
“Huntwatch”: Ryan Reynolds narrates this look at efforts to save the seals.
“The Babymooners”: Woman creates video for her child two weeks before the baby is born.
“Train to Busan”: Passengers must get past hordes of zombies to get to safety.
“Love Boat: Season Three Vol. 1 & 2”: The Pacific Princess cruises into more love and laughter.
“Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050”: Violent drivers compete in cross-country road race.
“Come and Find Me”: Aaron Paul plays a man who gets caught in the dangerous criminal underworld while looking for his missing girlfriend.
“The Free World”: Man adjust to life after prison.
“Ali”: Michael Mann’s look at the boxer who was “The Greatest.”
NEW ON DIGITAL HD
“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”: Jack Reacher is accused of murder.
“Masterminds”: Man who steals $17 million must track down criminals who double-crossed him.
