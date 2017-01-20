Events for the coming week: Black Box Jazz, comedy with Dr. Lauren, art exhibit opening, Stomp

Friday (Jan. 20)
Get on
your feet
Highlighting a modern afro-psycho-beat with relentless rhythm, bass lines, keyboards and horns, the eight-piece Polyrhythmics will get you on your feet and moving. Hailing from Seattle, the group will play at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia, in a 9 p.m. show Friday (Jan. 20). Cover charge is $10. tinyurl.com/zexmj2s.
Sunday
Anything’s a drum
Described as explosive, provocative, sophisticated and unique, Stomp has garnered awards and rave reviews for years. The eight-member troupe uses nonconventional percussion instruments including matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms and garbage cans to make beautiful noise and tell tales. See them in a 7:30 p.m. performance Sunday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $25-$84, available at washingtoncenter.org.
Friday (Jan. 20)
Piano in the Black Box
Designed for an intimate musical experience, the Black Box Cabaret Jazz Series kicks off the new year with David Deacon-Joyner and his band. Deacon-Joyner is considered one of the most respected pianists of the Northwest and has performed with Bobby Shew, Marvin Stamm, Marc Johnson and others. Come out for the 8 p.m. show Friday (Jan. 20) at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Friday (Jan. 20)
Back to the ’70s
At the politically charged Isle of Wight music festival in 1970, a then-35-year-old Leonard Cohen took to the stage after one of the most incendiary performances of Jimi Hendrix’s career. With his music and songwriting, he calmed the crowd. The documentary film “Leonard Cohen: Live at the Isle of Wight 1970” captures this performance. See it at 6:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20) at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $9, $6 Olympia Film Society members.
Saturday-Sunday
Laughs and reflection
Lauren O’Neill isn’t a therapist or cosmetologist but an entertainer offering her thoughts, advice and observations on life. Joined by Nurse Sarah and Nurse Vanessa, Dr. Lauren will explore where we are, have been and could be going. Come out for a night of laughs and reflection at two shows — 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday — at the Midnight Sun Performance Center, 113 N. Columbia Ave., Olympia. Tickets are $10 at the door but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Information at tinyurl.com/htvdnj3.
Sunday-March 14
Images from within
Come celebrate the opening of the new exhibit “Lois Beck, Mia Schulte, Becky Knold: The Ways We See” at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts Gallery, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The three artists pull from within to create abstract images based on nature, memory and emotions. Free reception at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit will be on display through March 14.
Thursday
A sweet, cidery treat
You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day to experience Fish Tale Brew Pub’s newest release, Chocolate Cherry Cider. Come out from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at 515 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia for the pub-only release. tinyurl.com/zz798fs.
Wednesday
Music and books
Sharing her musical and literary talents, Gina Marie Mammano will be joined by Rick Vander Kam for a night of music at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Their musical style is described as “blues on the rocks,” and Mammano will also share stories from her novels and poetry. It’s at 7 p.m. Wednesday. tinyurl.com/hzws4x4.
Comments