Events for the coming week: National Geographic Live, RADCO fundraiser, Climate Change and more music

Thursday
Big cats in stories and photos
Taking a journey into the world of big cats, award-winning photographer Steve Winter will share his stories and photos at National Geographic Live: Photographer Steve Winter coming to The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Winter’s mission is to capture the beautiful animals on camera while reinvigorating efforts to save them. Come out for the 7:30 p.m. show Thursday. Tickets are $10-$35 at washingtoncenter.org.
Friday (Jan. 27)
Dancing may chase the blues away
This time of year could be considered gloomy, but Random Acts of Dance Collective is determined to bring a little joy to chase the blues away. Join the dancers 5-7:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27) for their Beat the Blues Fundraiser at Motion in Balance Dance Studio, 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 230, Olympia. There will be dancing waitresses, food, drink and fun for everyone including surprises for guests. Proceeds benefit the collective to apply for federal nonprofit status, rent, costumes and performance spaces. Tickets are $25.87 at brownpapertickets.com under RADCO Beat the Blues.
Saturday
There’s no denying this Climate Change
Bringing the talents and sounds of four stylistically different musicians, Climate Change features Dennis Hastings, Ariel Calabria, Tarik Bentlemsani and Michael Olson. The ever-popular group is coming to Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are $15, $10 student/low income. Call 360-705-2819 for information.
Friday (Jan. 27)
Puppet show at Tumwater library
Take a visual literary trip into the world of the Ukrainian folktale “The Mitten” when the Ripples Puppet Theatre comes to the Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. SW, Tumwater. The family-friendly puppet show is a story about animals sharing a home in a lost mitten and is designed for children ages 3 through grade three. The free show is at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27). For information, call 360-943-7790.
Saturday-Sunday
Better find your bowling shirt
Celebrate all things Lebowski at the screening of the “The Big Lebowski” at Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Dress up as “The Dude” and delve into the comedy crime caper from Joel and Ethan Coen. There will be White Russians available at the Mezzanine Lounge and door prizes. It is being shown at 9 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9, $6 for Olympia Film Society members. olympiafilmsociety.org.
Saturday
Country with a feminist vibe
With her roots firmly grounded in the feminist movement, Portland-based artist Malachi Graham will make her Olympia debut at the Pig Bar, 619 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Her music, harmony-laced, female-fronted country, is punchy feminist noir Americana. The 9 p.m. Saturday performance will also feature Yolelady, an old-time string band. There is no cover charge.
Sunday
Round up Rosencrantz and Guildenstern
The Washington Center Silent Movie Series kicks off 2017 with the showing of the classic 1921 film “Hamlet.” Curated by house organist Dennis James, the screening will be accompanied by live music performed by James on the historic Wurlitzer organ. It is at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, with tickets at $20 adults, $5 youth. Go to washingtoncenter.org for information.
Friday (Jan. 27)-Saturday
A night of dancing for fathers and daughters
Dads and daughters can have a special night on the town at the Father Daughter Dance at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. This year’s theme is “A Night in Never Never Land” where girls and their fathers or father figures can dance the night away. There are two nights —6 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27) and Saturday. Tickets are $35 per couple and $15 for each additional daughter. Go to chspo.org to order tickets.
