Events for the coming week: Contemporary dance at SPSCC, Strings Attached at Washington Center, Olympia Symphony winter concert, Valentine shows and more

Saturday
‘Strings Attached’ connects listener, classical music
Emerald City Music presents “Strings Attached,” featuring some of the richest works in string repertory. The 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday will include Terzetto for Two Violins and Viola by Dvorák, Quartet for Violin, Viola and Two Cello by Arensky, Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola by Martinu, and String Sextet No. 2 by Brahms. It is at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $7-$40; washingtoncenter.org.
Wednesday (Feb. 15)
For those who can’t get enough Pokémon
Nerd out and enjoy food, fun and friends at the Fellowship of Fans: Pokémon hosted by the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Celebrate all things Pokémon. Costumes are encouraged at the event 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register by calling 360-352-0595 or stopping by the library’s youth desk.
Sunday
Symphony explores ‘Winter Shadows’
Enjoy an evening with the Olympia Symphony Orchestra at its “Winter Shadows” concert Sunday. It will be performing Violin Concerto in D Minor, Op. 47 by Sibelius and Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68 by Brahms at the 7 p.m. performance. It is at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $10-$55at washingtoncenter.org
Tuesday
Some risque fun for Valentine’s Day
It’s all about love, burlesque-style, when Rock Candy Burlesque presents “Tassel Tuesday — Looking for Love.” Make your Valentine’s Day special with this fun and raunchy performance at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N, Olympia. Admission is $10 at the door. rockcandyburlesque.com
Friday (Feb. 10)
Whim W’him highlights dance
The innovative contemporary dance company, Whim W’Him will be bringing its newest program, “Sensation,” to South Puget Sound Community College as part of the Artist and Lecture Series. The performance features dance works from award-winning choreographer Penny Saunders, New York City-based Larry Keigwin and the company’s artist director Olivier Wevers. Come out for the 7:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 10) show at the Kenneth Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Ticket are $17-$20 at washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday
Debutones play acoustic roots music
Excelling at highlighting hidden gems of acoustic roots-based song, The Debutones deliver vocal harmonies and instrumentals. See them perform in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15, $10 students and low income. For information, call 360-705-2819.
Thursday
Aerialists experience highs, lows of love
A group of local and regional aerialists share the stages of love and grief at its “Ups and Downs: An Aerial Valentine” at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The performance will explore attraction, infatuation, denial, anger and more emotions in high-flying style. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show Thursday are $10 at the door.tinyurl.com/hrrtpxq.
Comments