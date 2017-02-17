Events for the coming week: Reggae star Sister Carol, film screening, TUSH Burlesque, pow wow and more happenings

Thursday (Feb. 23) Irish music collaboration Enjoy the sounds of Celtic and American Roots music when the Irish Rovers and We Banjo 3 come to The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Each band will perform their own set before coming together for their first collaboration. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show Thursday are $13-$57 and are available at washingtoncenter.org.Saturday (Feb. 18) Reggae for all ages Get your reggae vibe on when JustUs Productions brings Jamaican star Sister Carol to the Eagles Grand Ballroom, 804 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. “Are You Reggae?” is an all-ages, family-friendly benefit dance that will benefit Media Island International and the Eagles kitchen fund. There will be a 21-and-older beer garden, food for purchase and other performances from DJ Vizual Noize and reggae rock band Swayze Train and the headliner Sister Carol. It is at 7 p.m. Saturday with tickets at $20 in advance, $24 at the door. 12 and younger are free. Tickets are available at Rainy Day Records and Traditions Cafe. For more information, call 360-970-5550. Saturday (Feb. 18) Burlesque evening at Washington Center Make it a night of burlesque at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, as TUSH Burlesque’s “Love Letters from TUSH” comes to the stage. With sultry dance, comedy and high-flying aerial artistry, the evening will feature guest artist Waxie Moon billed as a gender-blending boylesque performance-art stripping sensation. The 18-and-older show is at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $13.50-$42. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.Saturday — Sunday (Feb. 18-19) Celebrate Coast Salish heritage Delve into the rich culture of the area’s Native American community at the Sa-Heh-Wa-Mish Days Pow Wow this weekend. The two-day event includes drumming and dance contests, interactive displays of crafts and hand goods and traditional foods. The event celebrates native heritage and traditions of Coast Salish tribes. It is being held at the Skookum Creek Event Center, Little Creek Casino, 91 W. state Route 108, Shelton. Grand entry times are 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The event is open to the public. Go to little-creek.com for more information. Friday (Feb. 17) Coming of age with a live soundtrack It’s going to be more than just a film screening when the Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE, Lacey, hosts the stop-motion animated film “Torrey Pines” along with a live musical score performed by members of Seattle’s Your Heart Breaks and other musical guests. The internationally shown film is a coming-of-age tale based on a true story by transgender stop-motion animator Clyde Petersen from a queer punk perspective in the early 1990s. Come out to see it at 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 17). Tuesday (Feb. 21) Telling the stories of freedom Highlighting the thoughts, voices and stories of the community, StoryOly’s theme this month is “Freedom.” With the current political climate and unrest, the freedom theme wants to draw out the community to share and express ideas in storytelling form. The icebreaker for the 6 p.m. Tuesday night event is Ted Ryle, a performer for almost 30 years as an actor, writer, producer and teacher. The 21-and-older event is at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Pay-what-you-can, there is a suggested donation of $5-$10. Half of all ticket sales will be donated to Compassionate Action Project. Want to share a story? Go to storyoly.com.Friday (Feb. 17) — Thursday (Feb. 23) Oscar’s shorts Take advantage of the Olympia Film Society’s take on art films and plan to see the Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action films starting Friday (Feb. 17) and screening through Thursday. It will include “Sing,” “Silent Nights,” “Timecode,” “Ennemis Interieurs” and “La Femme et la TGV.” Come out to Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, to take it in. Showtimes are at olympiafilmsociety.org.THIS WAS CANCELLED. LET ME KNOW IF YOU WANT ANOTHER EVENT. JEFF Saturday (Feb. 18) Continuing the Waterwitch Continuum The Waterwitch Continuum concert series is back in swing with an 8 p.m. performance Saturday. It will feature Elizabeth Hummel, and Brian Castillo and Robin Toye on percussion. Come out to the Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, with tickets at $10. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/h9bsyps.
Comments