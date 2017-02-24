Events for the coming week: Olympia Dance Festival, Oscar viewing party, Baroque music, local theater and more

Saturday
Gala and auction will support environment
Show your support for the environment at the annual OlyEcosystems Gala and Silent Auction this weekend. With a goal to protect, preserve and restore, the nonprofit celebrates its accomplishments 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The keynote speaker is Charlene Krise, Squaxin Island Tribal council member. There will be music from The Lumen and Northwest-inspired cocktails. Tickets are $10-$20 and are available at the door or squ.re/2mfEwP2.
Sunday
You can take a walk on the red carpet
For all you film lovers, dress to impress and join in the fun at the Olympia Film Society’s Academy Awards Oscar Party. Take a stroll down the red carpet, take a photo with a real Oscar statue and then head into the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, for the live broadcast on the big screen. There will be hors d’oeuvres and a chance to win prizes in the Trivia & Oscar Ballot Contest. Red carpet is at 4 p.m. Sunday, the show is at 5 p.m.. Tickets are $10, $7 Olympia Film Society members. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for information.
Sunday
Dancers by the dozens
It’s going to be an afternoon celebrating dance at the Olympia Dance Festival, featuring more than a dozen local dance groups. There will be everything from ballet and contemporary to ballroom and flamenco highlighted in the 3 p.m. show Sunday. Guest artist Xuan Cheng, principal dancer with the Oregon Ballet Theatre, will perform. The event will be at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $12 at washingtoncenter.org.
Sunday
Baroque at St. John’s
The St. John’s Episcopal Church Concert Series will bring a Baroque Chamber Music concert to the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday. It will feature Aubrey Burdick, violin; Jacob Herbert, bass-baritone; and Curt Sather, harpsichord, playing works by Bach, Handel, Schutz and Schmelzer. 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia;pay-as-you-can performance with a suggested donation of $10-$20.
Friday (Feb. 24)-Sunday
‘Annie’ will benefit education foundation
Bringing together teachers, administrator, students and staff, the Olympia School District Education Foundation will present its annual musical “Annie.” This fundraiser benefits the foundation’s programs including class and tutoring grants, emergency funding for student needs and outdoor education. There will be performances at 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24), 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Olympia High School Performing Arts Center, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $12 general admission and $15 reserved seating, available at the door or seatyourself.biz/olympiasd.
Thursday-March 25
‘Understudy’ will tickle your funny bone
Harlequin Productions’ comedy, “The Understudy” opens Thursday and continues through March 25. The funny look at conscientious people trying to do what they love in the face of absurdly escalating obstacles is sure to tickle the funny bone. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20 student and youths, $31 senior and military, and $34 general admission. Go to harlequinproductions.org for information.
Friday (Feb. 24)
Sacred music at Unity Church
Find a bit of inner peace by coming out for a special Kirtan Tour featuring Shantala Music and Steve Gorn at Unity Church, 1335 Fern St., SW, Olympia. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24), it will be an evening of sacred music and chanting, and is part of Shantala Music’s Living Waters Tour. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of event. Go to tinyurl.com/kirtan-tour.
Saturday
Sale will benefit homeless
It’s time for the annual Books, Brownies and Beans Sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia, the sale includes books, movies and CDs. Enjoy live music, fresh-baked brownies, coffee and hot chocolate while you peruse the wide selection. Admission is free, proceeds benefit homeless population in Thurston County. Call 360-786-6383 for information.
