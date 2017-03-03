Events for the coming week: BodyVox dance theater, Sister Spit, local theater, classical concerts and more

Friday (March 3)
BodyVox dance troupe comes to Olympia
With dances of beauty, physicality and humor, Portland, Oregon-based BodyVox dance troupe performance “Urban Meadow” is more like theater. It ranges from mysterious to romantic to the humorous for a night of great dance. See it live in a 7:30 p.m. show Friday (March 3) at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $13-$45 at washingtoncenter.org.
Friday (March 3)
Sister Spit takes edgy look at identity
Marking its 20th anniversary, Sister Spit, an open mic troupe, delivers a multigendered, queer/feminist performance. Six female artists take an artful, edgy look at issues of personal identity. The anniversary tour will be coming to the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia, for a 6:30 p.m. performance Friday (March 3). Open to like-minded friends and recommended for adults, the show is free. For information. call 360-352-0505.
Friday (March 3) – Sunday
‘Neighborhood 3’ a moody stage play
Discover the talents of the South Puget Sound Community College Drama Department in its production of “Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom,” playing at the Kenneth Minnaert Center Black Box, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The play centers on a suburban neighborhood, where teenagers are hooked on a horror video game. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday (March 3) and Saturday, plus a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $4-$7 at washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday
‘Expect the Unexpected’ features Olympia High School musicians
The Olympia Chamber Orchestra’s “Expect the Unexpected” spring concert will feature young musicians Yufan Mou and Lilia Allen, from Olympia High School, performing on piano. The 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday will include music from Verdi’s opera “La Forza del Destino,” Dvorak’s “Serenade for Winds” and works by Brahms. The concert is at the Kenneth Minnaert Center Mainstage, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $10 at olympiachamberorchestra.org.
Saturday
John McCutcheon is a musical multi-talent
Performing for more than 40 years, nationally recognized folk musician-storyteller John McCutcheon has recently released his 38th album, “Trolling for Dreams.” He plays numerous instruments, including piano, guitar, auto harp and banjo. See him in a 6:30 p.m. show Saturday at Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $25, $20 student and low-income. Call 360-705-2819 for information.
Sunday
Student Orchestra gets down with Mozart, Sibelius
Come out for the winter concert of the Student Orchestra of Greater Olympia at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The 4 p.m. performance Sunday will include works by Mozart and Sibelius, with featured artists Denise Dillenbeck on violin and Charles Noble on viola. Tickets are $6-$15 at washingtoncenter.org.
Friday (March 3)
Radical Reels Tour showcases extreme sports
For all you outdoor lovers and extreme sports enthusiasts, make plans to take in the Radical Reels Tour 2017 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Sponsored by the Olympia Film Society and the Olympia Mountaineers, the film is guaranteed to get you stoked about skiing, biking, riding or paddling with jaw-dropping jumps, drops and more. It will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday (March 3). Tickets are $15, $12 members and mountaineers. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for information.
Saturday
Spring Fling is the thing
Get into a spring mood and join the fun at the annual Spring Fling Festival at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. There will be a variety of vendors and food trucks on hand, along with fun activities for the family. Free admission and parking, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday.
