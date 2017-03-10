Events for the coming week: “A Really Big Shoe” benefit show, Dance to Make a Difference, The Bridge Performance and more

Saturday
Charity dance gala
Join Studio West Dance Theatre as it hosts the annual Dance to Make a Difference charity gala benefiting the Family Support Center of South Sound. The Saturday night event will feature nine local dance companies performing. The 8 p.m. event is at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St., SE, Olympia. Tickets are $15 plus $3 facility fee at washingtoncenter.org.
Sunday
Variety show fundraiser
Going out with a big splash, the annual Entertainment Explosion’s “A Really Big Shoe” will present a night of variety, music, song and dance in support of Community Youth Services. Entertainers, singers and dancers — ages 55-90 — will perform in the lobby and on stage at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Come out and support homeless and low-income kids in the county at the 2 p.m. show Sunday. Tickets are $7-$17 at washingtoncenter.org.
Friday (March 10)
Trumpeter at Black Box
Make it a grown-ups’ night of music at the Black Box Cabaret Jazz Series concert at 8 p.m. Friday (March 10). Set in the intimate venue at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, the concert will feature Grammy-nominated recording artist and trumpet player Nathan Breedlove. Tickets are $27, military $25. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Saturday
Get ready for Procession
Get all the details on the Olympia Procession of the Species at the Open House noon-3 p.m. Saturday. See the new Procession of the Species Studio, sign up for workshops, create your own procession costume, find out about volunteering and explore the studio space at 406 Water St. SW, Olympia. Find out more at tinyurl.com/hqzwfte.
Friday (March 10)
Music, writing, tools for life
Collaborating to write original songs for the past eight weeks, local youths with Community Youth Services will showcase their work at the annual The Bridge Performance at 7 p.m. Friday (March 10). The bridge program encourages youths to use music and writing as tools to deal with life’s challenges. Come out to Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, for the free family-friendly show.
Monday
The Leonard Peltier story
Learn about Native American activist Leonard Peltier at the screening of “Warrior: The Life of Leonard Peltier” at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. It follows the story of the violent confrontations at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and Wounded Knee of the 1970s and Peltier’s insistence of innocence in the deaths of two FBI agents. His son, Chauncey will be at the 6:30 p.m. screening Monday. A donation of $5-$10 is requested at the door. For more information, go to olympiafilmsociety.org.
Through April 23
Local artists at Childhood’s End
Discover the talents of local artists at the new exhibit opening at Childhood’s End Gallery, 224 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. Sherry Buckner is showing serigraphs, Aki Sogabe papercuts, Mimi Williams block prints and Yoshiko Yamamoto block prints. They will display their works through April 23. An artists’ reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday (March 10). Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 360-943-3724.
Thursday
Puppet fun for kids
Bring out the kids for a fun show, “Puppets Please Marionettes” at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 318 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. The local troupe of puppeteers and their hand-made marionettes bring their artistry, music and storytelling to a free 10:15 a.m. performance Thursday. Enter through the Adams Street entrance.
