Tickets for March 10

ON SALE THIS WEEK
DEPECHE MODE, the English electronic rock band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at KeyArena, Seattle. Tickets are $45.50-$124.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (March 10).
ALSO ON SALE
King of the waltz ANDRE RIEU and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma. Tickets are $39-$99 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Rising country star THOMAS RHETT will play at the Washington State Fair, Puyallup, with a 7:30 p.m. concert Sept. 20. Tickets are $70-$90 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Pop star ED SHEERAN will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 29 at the Tacoma Dome. Tickets are $36.50-$86.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17.
ALREADY ON SALE
DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM March 11-12, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. $24.25-$64.25
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 8 p.m. March 17, KeyArena, Seattle. $49-$99
ARIANA GRANDE 7:30 p.m. March 23, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.95-$194.95
ELVIN BISHOP March 23-26, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. $33.40
CHRIS STAPLETON 7 p.m. March 28, KeyArena, Seattle. $35-$60
GAME OF THRONES EXPERIENCE 8 p.m. March 31, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$95.50
RADIOHEAD 7:30 p.m. April 8, KeyArena, Seattle. $65.50-99.50
PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS 2 p.m. April 23, Tacoma Dome. $15-$350
THE WEEKND 7:30 p.m. April 26, KeyArena, Seattle. $35.50-$121
KANSAS 8 p.m. April 29, Moore Theatre, Seattle. $37-$122.50
KEITH SWEAT 8:30 p.m. May 6, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $30-$70
U2 6:30 p.m. May 14, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $35-$280
STARS ON ICE 7:30 p.m. May 20, KeyArena, Seattle. $25-$155
DEF LEPPARD 7 p.m. June 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.50-$139.50
STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON 7 p.m. June 21, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $27.50-$99.50
ROGER WATERS 8 p.m. June 24, Tacoma Dome. $55-$199.50
SASQUATCH May 26-28, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $295
TIM McGRAW and FAITH HILL 7:30 p.m. May 27, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $66.50-$116.50
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK with BOYZ II MEN and PAULA ABDUL June 7, KeyArena, Seattle, $25.95-$194.95
CARLOS SANTANA June 23-24, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. $67-$146
DEFTONES and RISE AGAINST 6:30 p.m. July 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $25-$75
SHAWN MENDES 7:30 p.m. July 9, KeyArena, Seattle. $43.50-$63.50
J. COLE 8 p.m. July 17, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.50-$121.50
JOHN MAYER 7 p.m. July 21, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $28-$117
BRUNO MARS 7:30 p.m. July 24, Tacoma Dome. $41-$121
GREEN DAY 7 p.m. Aug. 1, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $22-$81.50
LADY GAGA 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $45-$250
METALLICA 6 p.m. Aug. 9, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $55-$155
STEVE MILLER BAND 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $20.25-$101
TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Safeco Field, Seattle. $49-$149
NICKELBACK 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1., Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $80-$100.
GUNS N’ ROSES 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $90-$275
FOREIGNER and CHEAP TRICK 7 p.m. Sept. 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.95-$99.95
JIM GAFFIGAN 8 p.m. Sept. 16, KeyArena, Seattle. $31.75-$65.75
COLDPLAY 7 p.m. Sept. 23, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $25.50-$185.50
JASON ALDEAN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $100-$150
