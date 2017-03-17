Events for the coming week: A capella festival, Olympia symphony orchestra, SPSCC choir and orchestra performances and more

Saturday
A cappella fest showcases local talent
The Pacific Northwest Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival Masterworks Choral Ensemble celebrates vocal instrumentation for an evening of music and competition. Starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, the event showcases some of the area’s best a cappella groups and features the 2016 champions Restless Vocal Band. Tickets are $10-$26, plus a $3 service fee, and are available at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org. Go to tinyurl.com/2017ACFest for information.
Sunday
Olympia Symphony Orchestra plays ‘Spring Freshness’
Enjoy an evening of music when the Olympia Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for its “Spring Freshness” concert at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Event features David Nattner, clarinet and guest conductor. Works by Mozart, Finzi, Stephenson, Puccini and Britten will be performed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7-$55, plus a $3 service fee, and are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Wednesday
Donny McCaslin Quartet fuses genres
As part of the South Puget Sound Community College Artist and Lecture Series, The Donny McCaslin Quartet performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two-time Grammy nominee is known for fusing jazz with rock, electronic and pop. Event is at the Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $5-$7, plus a $3 service fee. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Saturday
Rusty Cleavers hold release party
Get ready to tap your foot to acoustic, bluegrass and folk music at the Rusty Cleavers CD Release Party at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The night also features Band of Lovers and Oly Mountain Boys for the 8 p.m. event Saturday. Cover charge is $10, students $8 at the door. This is a 21-and-over event.
Sunday
Masters of Swing Violin series features Brown, Mason
Come out for this edition of the Masters of Swing at Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Presented by guitarist Vince Brown, the 6 p.m. performance Sunday will feature fiddler James Mason, a Portland native who performs in a variety of styles, including gypsy jazz and Texas swing. Tickets are $15. Call 360-705-2819 for information.
Friday (March 17) — Saturday
Two nights of music coming to Minnaert Center
Enjoy the talents of local students at two events presented by the South Puget Sound Community College.
The Chamber Choir and Chorus present “Memory and Light,” 7:30 p.m. Friday (March 17). The concert will feature Faure’s Requiem and works by Whitacre, Fissinger, Forrest, Gawthrop, Brad Printz, Queen and more. Tickets are $7 general, $5 seniors, military and students, plus $3 service fee. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and wear green.
The College Orchestra presents “French Masters” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The performance, featuring the work of French composers, includes “Carmen” and works by d’Indy and Franck. Adam Pelandini is guest alto saxophone soloist. Tickets are $7 general, $4 seniors, military and students, plus a $3 service fee.
Both performances are at the Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Sunday
Hear adolescent diary excerpts — blushing optional
Hear locals read their adolescent writings at the Diary Disclosure No. 8 at Obsidian, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The 21-and-over event is sure to entertain, with humorous stories and experiences. You can sign up to read at diarydisclosure@gmail.com. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. For information, go to tinyurl.com/grcw54f.
Saturday
Harpist Bridget Kibbey plays Bach
Discover the talent of Bridget Kibbey when she performs as part of Emerald City Music’s concert series. Known for her expertise on the harp, Kibbey will play Bach’s music reinvented for the harp at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Recital Hall, The Evergreen State College. Tickets start at $10-$28. For information, go to emeraldcitymusic.org.
<UN>
Comments