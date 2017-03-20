Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder." Additional resources can be found at www.sesamestreet.org/autism.
2017 Illuminated Ball set for Saturday

Interviewed at the 'Procession of the Species' studio Monday, Eli Sterling previews the 2017 Illuminated Ball event happening on January 14th, at the Eagles Ballroom, at 805 Fourth Avenue, in Olympia. The theme for this year's ball is "The Dream Outside Your Window.”

Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

With a series of haunting archival photos illustrating the horrific war in the trenches during World War One displayed behind them, Readers Theater Unlimited cast members Ed Thorpe, Bob Whiting, Jackie Plett and Rusty Weaver (left-right) portray British soldiers penning letter to their loved ones while performing "The Christmas Truce" Monday at the Lacey Timberland Library.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

Hip hop recording artist Macklemore, holding his 1-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, along his musical partner Ryan Lewis receive keys to the city as Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby reads a welcome proclamation. Throngs of fans greeted them before their Sunday evening show at the Capitol Theater in downtown Olympia.

