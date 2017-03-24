Events for the coming week: Caspar Babypants does a benefit, the Capital Food and Wine Festival returns

Friday (March 24)-April 9
Carrie Watts goes home
Olympia Little Theatre’s production “The Trip to Bountiful” is the heartfelt story of Carrie Watts, in her twilight years, and her quest to return to the town of her youth. Originally written and produced in 1953, the play was adapted into a film of the same name in 1985. The production opens Friday (March 24) and will continue to April 9 at the theater at 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$15 at olympialittletheatre.org.
Sunday
A Babypants benefit
Come out to support Apple Tree Productions Special Needs Showcase at the Caspar Babypants benefit concert. Chris Balew, aka Casper Babypants, is a children’s music performer who has released 11 albums and performed hundreds of family-friendly concerts. See him in a 2 p.m. concert Sunday at the Tumwater High School Performing Arts Center, 700 Israel Road SW, Tumwater. Tickets are $5 at the door. Arrive at 1:30 p.m. to visit information tables from local organizations that provide special needs care.
Saturday
Food and Wine Festival
Sponsored by the Saint Martin’s University Alumni Association, the annual Capital Food and Wine Festival returns to the Marcus Pavilion and Norman Worthington Conference Center at the University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. It is an afternoon of food, wine and music featuring more than 100 varietal and blended wines from around the state plus beers on tap. There will be music from the likes of Off Boulevard and Carolena Matus Jazz Group. Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, $15. Go to capitalfoodandwinefestival.com for more information.
Saturday
Singing peace
Featuring music from around the world, celebrating nature and embracing social justice, the Olympia Peace Choir will perform a community concert at 7 p.m. Saturday. Under the direction of Kerri Lynn Nichols, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St., Olympia. Admission is free, donations are accepted and used to support the group.
Saturday
All about Chopin
The South Puget Sound Community College Artist & Lecture Series, in partnership with Lacey Minsk Mazowiecki Sister City Association, presents “An Evening with Chopin.” Polish pianist Jacek Nazarczuk will be the featured artist performing music by the famed Polish composer. Joining Nazarczuk will be two local Chopin competition winners. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $5-$7 at washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday
Red-carpet fundraiser
Join in an evening of impact at the annual Love for a Change Gala for SideWalk. With a mission to end homelessness, SideWalk will host a red carpet event with photos, cocktails, raffle prizes and dinner. Join in at 6 p.m. Thursday at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Go to tinyurl.com/ztuf4nw for more information.
Saturday
Ballet Northwest and kids
Enjoy the choral sounds of the Olympia Youth Chorus at its “The Poet Sings” concert featuring all five choirs. The performance is a celebration of the written word set to music with special guests Ballet Northwest. 7 p.m. Saturday at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $5-$17 at washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday
Kids reading to dogs
Join in the fun of reading and books when the Olympia Timberland Library presents PAWS to R.E.A.D, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for children. Kids can make a new friend by reading aloud to a friendly dog. Come meet the dogs of PAWS to R.E.A.D. and their handlers. Free. For more information, call 360-352-0595.
