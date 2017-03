The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

Mindy Kaling and Sen. Cory Booker are having dinner together after what started as a diss about Booker and Newark, N.J. on Kaling's TV show 'The Mindy Project.' It ignited a Twitterstorm between the two (and the rest of the internet). But Booker isn't the only famous person that the show calls out in the episode.