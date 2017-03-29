Evergreen State alum Josh Blue brings comedy act to Tacoma

Having first come to fame as the winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” with cerebral palsy, Josh Blue has developed into a comic who has appeared across the nation and on shows such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.”
He will be appearing Saturday at the Tacoma Comedy Club.
Blue began his comedy career by at open mic events while he was attending The Evergreen State College, where he studied creative writing. Though he had won some previous comedy awards and contests, it was his 2006 victory on “Last Comic Standing” that put him in the national comic spotlight. That led his to appearance on DeGeneres’ show, where he was the first comedian to do a stand-up routine.
Much of Blue’s routine is centered on his cerebral palsy, how he deals with it and how others perceive him.
The career of the 38-year-old comic includes the release of two albums, TV specials such as “Sticky Change” on Showtime, and a role in the baseball movie “108 Stitches.” Blue also was a forward for the 2004 U.S. Paralympic soccer team that competed in Athens.
Now living in Denver, Blue’s popularity in the South Sound is evident by the fact that tickets sales forced the club to add a third show.
Show times: 4:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The 7:30 p.m. show is sold out. The early shows are for 18 and older, while the late show is 21 and older.
Where: Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St. Tacoma.
Tickets: $20-$27.
Information: tacomacomedyclub.com/events/14791.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
