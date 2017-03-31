Events for the coming week:

Tuesday
Theater Artists Olympia’s ‘1984’ protests Trump plan for NEA
Joining 91 theaters across the country, the Olympia Film Society will screen the film version of George Orwell’s classic “1984” in protest of the Trump administration and its plan to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts from the 2018 budget. The film seems prescient in its content in light of the current political scene. It will be showing at 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $9 general, $8 society members.
Theater Artists Olympia’s production of the play “1984” continues at The Midnight Sun Performance Space, 113 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, through April 8. Go to olytheater.com for information.
Sunday
Esoterics perform in church concert series
As part of the Concert Series at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Seattle choral group The Esoterics presents “Intimas: Cultivating Intimacy.” The 3 p.m. concert Sunday will include the West Coast premiere of “Messages to Myself” by Christopher Theofanidis, with director Eric Banks’ choral symphony concluding the performance. The concert will be at the church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, by donation. See tinyurl.com/ka4tn4l for information.
Thursday
Have a high old time at Gateway comedy show
A take on standup comedy in the age of legal marijuana, The Gateway Show brings sober local comedians on the stage and, after a break, brings them back high to do another set of comedy. It’s all happening at 8 p.m. Thursday at The 4th Ave. Tavern, 210 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $10. See tinyurl.com/n7sn8h5 for information.
Sunday-April 30
Art show spotlights powerful women
Join artist Joan Hudyma Tucker at the opening night of her exhibit, “Nasty, Fierce and Powerful Portraits of Women Past and Present.” The provocative show at the Gallery Broom, 520 Adams St. SE, Olympia, is on display through April 30. Wine and cheese will be served 2-5 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 360-259-3412.
Saturday
Squirrel Butter and Greg Blake Trio coming to Traditions Cafe
Influenced by Appalachian, early country, jug bands and blues artists from the late 1800s through the 1950s, Squirrel Butter and the Greg Blake Trio is sure to get your toe tapping. The group will perform in a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15, $10 student/low income. Call 360-705-2819 for information.
Friday (March 31)
Teens run wild for 1 night at Battle of Tumwater Library
Join in the fun of The Battle of Tumwater Library, engaging in games of subterfuge such as extreme hide and seek, and capture the flag. Teens are set loose in the library after dark — 7-10 p.m. Friday (March 31) — to battle in fun games. The Tumwater Timberland Regional Library, 7023 New Market St. SW, Tumwater, will host the event. Call 360-943-7790 for information.
Friday (March 31)
John the Magic Guy brings prestidigitation to Olympia
John The Magic Guy, first “bitten” with the magic bug in 1992, learned his trade in Reno, Nevada. After returning to Washington, he joined the Tacoma Magic Club, perfecting his performance skills. The member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians will perform a free show at Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia, at 7:30 p.m. Friday (March 31). For information, go to tinyurl.com/kfy9kpl.
Thursday
Michael Malone is Comedy in the Box’s breakout funnyman
Get your laughs at this month’s installment of Comedy in the Box at the Washington Center Black Box, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Cabaret-style seating puts you right in the middle of the show. The headliner is Micheal Malone, award-winning comedian from the annual Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2012, for the 21-and-older show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $22, $20 military, plus a $3 service fee. Go to washingtoncenter.org for information.
