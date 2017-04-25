Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Trailer: Coco Pause 0:35 Announcing Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2:02 Trailer: Thor Ragnarok 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar