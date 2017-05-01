Marlon Wayans will bring comedy routine to State Fair grandstand

With a new TV series set to kick off in August, Marlon Wayans is still on the road doing his comedy routine. Also an actor, producer, writer and film director, Wayans will perform Sept. 23 at the Washington State Fair. The announcement was made Monday morning.
The series, “Marlon,” is based loosely on Wayans’ life. The family comedy is centered on a loving, but immature, father co-parenting his two children with his very together ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. “Marlon” will premiere Aug. 16 on NBC.
Just five days earlier, the 44-year-old Wayans will star in the Netflix movie “Naked.”
Among his other TV acting credits are roles on Fox’s “In Living Color,” Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital,” BET’s “Second Generation Wayans” and The WB’s “The Wayans Bros.,” which was the highest rated comedy on The WB network. Among the films he made were “Scary Movie,” “Scary Movie 2,” “White Chicks,” “Little Man” and “Dance Flick.”
Tickets will be $30-$45, which includes admission to the fair. They will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday. They can be purchased at thefair.com, by calling 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily or at the State Fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
