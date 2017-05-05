COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother'

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has a new campaign leading up to Mother's Day that celebrates moms with Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing. She helps moms think of nonexplicit options to swear words.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Celebrities

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

Trailer: Coco

Movie News & Reviews

Trailer: Coco

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

COMMERCIAL: Burger King's connected Whopper

TV

COMMERCIAL: Burger King's connected Whopper

In a Burger King ad released on Wednesday, the 15-second spot triggers Google Home devices into reciting the Wikipedia definition of a Whopper. But since the website can be edited by users, negative ingredients have been added. In one version, "cyanide" is listed as an ingredient.

The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival

Entertainment

The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival

Dropping by the South Bay Grange a few hours before their 7pm opener at the "Thursday Night Kick-Off Dance" for the 9th annual Oly Old Time Festival the teen fiddle and folk music band The REDS give a quick taste of their traditional sound.

Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'

Entertainment

Black Hills High School Theater and Music presents 'The Music Man'

On queue with director Dave Heywood, orchestra conductor Andrew Landowski, along with choral director Kathleen Alviar, the Black Hills High School student cast and orchestra begin their Jan. 30th rehearsal of 1950's classic musical, "The Music Man.” Cast members Nicole Waldron and Nick Hall also offer a synopsis of the musical.

2017 Illuminated Ball set for Saturday

Entertainment

2017 Illuminated Ball set for Saturday

Interviewed at the 'Procession of the Species' studio Monday, Eli Sterling previews the 2017 Illuminated Ball event happening on January 14th, at the Eagles Ballroom, at 805 Fourth Avenue, in Olympia. The theme for this year's ball is "The Dream Outside Your Window.”

Entertainment Videos