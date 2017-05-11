Ride aboard one of the bombers made famous during World War II

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum Pause 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 0:15 Time to break out the raincoats, again 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Picture-perfect weather was the order of the day as the WW2-era, B-17G bomber "Aluminum Overcast" prowled the skies over the South Sound with a series of three combined media and guest flights. Staging from the Olympic Flight Museum and operated by the EAA Cascade Warbird Squadron #2, the historic bomber will be offering public tours and rides May 12-14. A B-17 tail gunner during the war, 93-year-old Fred Parker of Lacey, recounts that time Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com