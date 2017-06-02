Events for the coming week: Duck Dash, Purple Rain singalong, stringband jamboree, festivals and more

Friday (June 2) — Saturday
Pickin’ music fun
Bring your love of acoustic music, your guitar, banjo, ukelele or fiddle, and join in the fun of the Steamboat Stringband Jamboree this weekend. Hosted by the Oly Mountain Boys, The Pine Hearts and Outdoor Arts and Recreation, it will feature 16 bands and there will be jamming at the hand out area for everyone. The two day event — Friday and Saturday — is being held at Prosperity Grange, 3701 Steamboat Island Road, Olympia. Admission is $40 for the weekend, $20 for Friday, $30 for Saturday, free for kids 12 and younger and camping is available. For more information go to steamboatstringjam.com
Saturday
Purple Rain and Prince
Don your purple garb and loosen up those vocal chords and come out for the Let’s Go Crazy 2017: Purple Rain Singalong and Dance Party at Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Hosted by DJ Luvva J, the classic 1984 film starring Prince, is loaded with great music to sing to. Lyric sheets will be provided at the door and dress up for the costume contest. The fun beings at 8:30 p.m. Saturday with admission of $9, $6 OFS members. Get the details at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Saturday
Get ducky
Join in one the wackiest charity fundraiser around - the annual Duck Dash sponsored by Lacey Rotary. Rotarians will dump 12,000 rubber ducks into the Deschutes River at Tumwater Falls Park. The fastest duck wins. Buy your own lucky duck for $5 with proceeds being donated to local and international charity groups. The fun begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with the family food and fun fair with live entertainment. The race begins at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday (June 2)
‘High Again’ release party
Help kick off the release of the newest album by Young Pioneers at its album release party at the Eagles Hall, 508 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The album, “High Again” is the group’s, together since 1982, debut album. Come out for the 8 p.m. party Friday (June 2). Admission is $5 and it is an all ages event.
Friday (June 2) — Sunday
Lumberjacks, cars and community
Celebrating everything timber, logging and forests, the annual Mason County Forest Festival is in full swing. There will be the family and pet parade at 10:30 a.m. and the Paul Bunyan grand parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, car show, logging show competition, fireworks show, carnival and tons of family fun. Head out to downtown Shelton and join in the fun. The fun begins at 10 a.m. Friday — Sunday, admission is free. Go to masoncountyforestfestival.org for more information.
Friday (June 2)
STEM carnival
Explore the world of science with hands-on labs and demonstrations at the Evergreen State College Science Carnival. Students from the science programs at the college will be presenting their academic work where the public is welcome to attend and learn. It is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday (June 2) at the college Laboratory 1 First floor Lobby, 3700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia.
Saturday — Sunday
Roy Pioneer Rodeo time
Pull out those cowboy boots and hats, and head to Roy this weekend for the annual Roy Pioneer Rodeo, 8710 Higgins Greig Road, Roy. The local rodeo features bareback riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, a clown act and more. Gates open at noon with the rodeo starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12 adults (13 years and older), $6 seniors, $5 children 6-12 years old. Cash only at the gate. For more information go to tinyurl.com/Roy-Rodeo
Friday (June 2)
Hip hop with a purpose
Kick it with the Bridge Music Project at their Summer Concert Series Kick Off Party. With a mission to show at-risk youth how hip-hop can be a tool to deal with life challenges. It’s at 7 p.m. Friday at Artesian Well, Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street, Olympia. Admission is free.
