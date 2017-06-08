Things to do in Thurston County June 9-15

Friday (June 9)
Tinkering for adults
The next edition of Adult Swim at the Hands On Children’s Museum is all about “Tinkering & Fiddling.” Bring your adult friends for a night of experimenting with light and shadows, taking apart electronics, building with cardboard, and designing giant bubble wands. This 21-and-older-only fun night is 7-10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 and available at hocm.org/adultswim
Saturday
Big band swingin’ night
With a nod to the 1940s, Olympia’s Jazz Senators will take over the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, for a “Tribute to the Andrews Sisters.” A local group of singers will bring the Andrews Sisters act back to life on some iconic war tunes while the 16-piece band will play tunes from Glenn Miller to Pat Metheny. The music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10, $8 for Olympia Film Society members, available at the box office or online; olympifilmsociety.org
Tuesday
A woman’s life: a personal look
Come out to to meet author Claire Dederer when she talks about her new book, “Love and Trouble: A Midlife Reckoning.” The book delves into the experience of being a woman, a daughter and a wife and what it means. Dederer is also the author of “Poser: My Life in Twenty-Three Yoga Poses.” She will be at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Saturday
Strawberries for theater
It’s time for the annual Strawberry Festival at the South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE, Olympia. As a fundraiser for the Children's Theater Program with BK Musical Productions, the festival runs noon-6 p.m. with live entertainment, food and, of course, strawberries. Admission is free.
Sunday
Classical summer concert
Kick off the summer with a classical concert when the Olympia Chamber Orchestra performs its Summer Concert at the Minnaert Center for the Performing Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets for the 3:30 p.m. performance Sunday are $10 plus a $3 facility fee. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Sunday
ARTsy performance festival
Discover the talents of local artists, musicians and more at the ARTery Performance Art Festival. The community empowered performance art will bring out diverse, experimental dance, theater and mixed-media performances featuring students from The Evergreen State College as well as local musicians and guest artists at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave., SE, Olympia. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. show Sunday are $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $10 OFS members and students. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
Saturday & Sunday
Books galore
Looking for a great deal on books and want to help support your local library? Then come out for the Friends of the Olympia Timberland Library’s Giant Book Sale this weekend. The sale helps fund programs and services not covered in the library budget. It will be held at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 360-352-0595
