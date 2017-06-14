This is Demi Moore without the fake teeth that hide the fact that she lost her front teeth a few years ago to stress.
Entertainment

June 14, 2017

Demi Moore reveals photo showing that she’s lost front teeth because of stress

By Lisa Gutierrez

For big events like walking the red carpet, or being on “The Tonight Show,” Demi Moore always makes sure to have her fake front teeth in place.

Moore told Jimmy Fallon on Monday that she lost her two front teeth several years ago to stress.

“I sheared off my front teeth. I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s something that’s important to share, because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress,” said Moore.

“Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in.”

Fallon showed the audience a photo of Moore with her gap-toothed smile, calling it “the most insane thing I’ve ever seen.”

According to Us Weekly, Moore talked about her dental problems in a 2010 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

She told DeGeneres that she had “knocked” her teeth out because she’d been clenching them so hard.

After her “Tonight Show” interview, Moore told the New York Post that she didn’t lose both teeth at the same time.

“They happened a year apart, but the fact remains that I sheared off both my front teeth,” she told the Post. “Thank God for modern dentistry. Without it, I wouldn’t be smiling on the red carpet.”

Toronto dentist Gary Glassman told the Post that there probably were more factors involved in Moore’s tooth loss.

While stress is the No. 1 reason people grind their teeth, he said, stress and anxiety can also cause people to forget to brush their teeth, floss and see the dentist regularly.

  Comments  

