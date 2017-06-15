Things to do this weekend in Thurston County

Saturday-Sunday
Airshow takes to the sky
In its 19th year, the Olympic Airshow brings heritage and military aircraft, displays and aerobatic performances to the skies over Olympia this weekend. Bring out Dad and the family to see World War II, and Korean and Vietnam war displays, kids activities, food, live music and fun at the Olympia Regional Airport, 7643 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12 online or $15 at the door; kids 6 and younger get in free. Go to olympicairshow.com for more information.
Friday (June 16) - July 1
TAO brings comedy to life
The sassy, satirical comedy “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche” comes to life when Theater Artists Olympia opens the play Friday at the Midnight Sun Performance Space, 113 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. The show includes audience interaction, improv, and singing, and will continue through July 1. Showtimes are 8 p.m. June 16-17, 23-24 and June 29-July 1 and 2:30 p.m. June 25. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for students, seniors and military, and are available online at olytheater.com.
Tuesday
Stories of hope
It’s all about hope at the June installment of StoryOly Story Jam. Come share or just listen to community members’ stories on the theme “Hopeful.” Designed to bring the community together through storytelling, this 21 and older event is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. If you want to tell a story, go to amyorca.wixsite.com/storyoly. Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested donation of $5-$10. Half of ticket sales are donated to Olympia charities.
Friday (June 16)
Gallery opens in Yelm
Join in celebrating the re-opening of the Triad Arts Theater historic gallery. The new show on display to commemorate the event is “We Heart Art,” a broad representation of the works of local artists. The gallery opening from 6-8 p.m. Friday (June 16) will showcase a mix of art, poetry and music. The gallery is at 102 E. Yelm Ave., and the opening is open to the public.
Friday (June 16)
Jazz, dinner and dessert at St. John’s
St. John’s Episcopal Church hosts the All-Star Jazz Cabaret, featuring LaVon Hardison and Nancy Curtis as part of its Concert Series. Curtis’ set will include Jim Pribbenow, Craig Hoyer, Stephen Luceno and Steven Bentley. Hardison, winner of the Seattle-Kobe Sister City Jazz Vocalist Audition, will be joined by Eric Verlinde and Osama Afifi. The 7 p.m. concert Friday (June 16) includes dinner with wine and dessert. Tickets are $40 and are available at the church’s office, 114 20th Ave. SE and at Traditions, 300 Fifth Ave. SW. For more information, go to stjohnsoly.org/st__john_s_concert_series.
Saturday
Masterworks bring musicals to stage
Come out for a night of fun musical theater, witty classics and other choral music at the Masterworks Choral Ensemble concert “Musical Comedy Cruise: Hijinks on the High Seas.” You’ll hear music from some of the great musicals, including “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Hairspray” plus the Calypso sounds of “Zombie Jamboree.” The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $22 general admission, $18 seniors and students, $10 youth and are available at mce.org.
Friday (June 16) - Saturday
Pride on display
Capital City Pride brings the Annual Olympia Parade & Festival to downtown Olympia this weekend with the theme of “Resist Hate, Celebrate Love.” It’s going to be two days of festivities starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday in front of Oly Underground, 109 Legion Way, with an all-ages street party. There will be music drag performances, speeches and a fire show. Saturday kicks off with a parade pre-show at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Capitol and Legion ways, followed by the parade down Capitol Way to Heritage Park. The festival is 1-6 p.m. at Heritage Park with music, food booths, bounce house for the kids and more.
