Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy is dead at 42

In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Mobb Deep's Prodigy poses for a photo in New York. Albert Johnson, the skilled rapper and member of the New York hip-hop duo has died. He was 42. The rapper’s publicist said in a statement Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas â€œfor complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. He has battled sickle cell since birth and was in Las Vegas for a performance. Mark Lennihan AP