Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Kids, families and pets star in Pet Parade
It’s time to get your pet all dolled up for the Pet Parade. The long-standing tradition brings together pet lovers for a fun day starting at Heritage Park. This year’s art winner is Jelly LeDuc, who created the “Beauties & Beasts” illustration that will adorn T shirts and ribbons. Staging will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and costume and float judging at 8:30 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., all participants will parade up Fifth Avenue Southeast, to Franklin Street then Seventh Avenue to Sylvester Park, where prizes will be awarded. Bring pet food donations to help benefit Concern for Animals. Find more information at www.theolympian.com/news/local/article165792627.html
Never miss a local story.
Monday
Eclipse fun at Washington State Library
See the rare partial solar eclipse from 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday at the Washington State Library, 6880 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater. The Eclipse Celebration will provide free eclipse glasses (while supplies last) plus there will be speakers from the Tacoma Astronomical Society. The event is free. For more information, call 360-704-5200.
Saturday
Honor and tradition at Olympia Bon Odori
Honoring ancestors with music and dance, the Olympia Bon Odori event is an evening of folk dances, Taiko drumming and martial arts demonstrations. Join in the tradition from 5-9 p.m. Saturday on Water Street between Fifth Avenue and Legion Way. There will be Japanese food and crafts and the evening will end with a lighted lantern procession.
Saturday
Music in the Park’s final concert at Port Plaza
The final free concert for this year’s Music in the Park outdoor concert series will feature The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West and The Commanders at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Port Plaza in Olympia. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics for the evening event.
Thursday — Sept. 16
Harlequin Productions opens “August: Osage County”
Set in modern day, middle-class Oklahoma, the play “August: Osage County” is darkly comic as it slowly reveals the wounds of an embattled family. Harlequin Productions is opening the play Thursday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., and it will continue through Sept. 16. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $34 general admission, $31 seniors and military, $20 students and youth. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to harlequinproductions.org
Friday (Aug. 28) — Sunday
Rock wall returns to Hands On Children’s Museum
Do you have a future rock climber in the family? Find out by attending Climb the Rock Wall when it returns to the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Sponsored by TwinStar Credit Union, the wall is available for kids to climb from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. While you’re at the museum, check out all the other kids activities. The rock wall is free with museum admission, which is $12.95 general admission, $10.95 for seniors/military and free for babies 0-23 months. For more information, go to hocm.org
Sunday
Fun and games at Blueberry Bash
Help support the Thurston County Food Bank and St. Christopher’s Community Church at its old-fashioned community Blueberry Bash. There will be food and games for the whole family from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 7902 Steamboat Island Road NW, Olympia. To find out more, go to tinyurl.com/blueberry-bash
Sunday
Explore the beach with Puget Sound Estuarium
Discover what lives on the beach and tidewaters at two events sponsored by Puget Sound Estuarium at “Meet the Beach” events this weekend. Learn about estuary creations and their adaptations with beach naturalists from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Burfoot Park, 6927 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia, and at Tolmie State Park, 7730 61st Ave. NE, Olympia. Both events are free, but a state Discover Pass is needed to park at Tolmie.
Comments