Garlic Fest brings a glorious odor to Chehalis this weekend

Adventurous gourmets with no fear of bad breath will have plenty of options at this weekend’s Chehalis Garlic Fest and Craft Show.
There’s quite a range of options at the 21st annual festival. There are the kinds of garlicky goodies you see everywhere, including garlic fries and garlic butter, here served on baked potatoes, roasted corn, turkey legs and more.
There are dishes in which garlic makes sense: burgers, hot dogs, catfish and onion rings.
And then there’s the are-you-really-going-to-eat-that fare, including chocolate-covered garlic cloves and garlic brownies.
“Big Daddy’s Concessions will be here, and they have a garlic spread elephant ear,” said Kelly Sneed of the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, which is organizing the event. “That should be interesting.”
The festival also offers garlic-free foods, children’s activities, live music and lots of shopping, with booths showcasing such items as vintage and farmhouse décor, jams and jellies, jewelry, clothing and hutches perfect for garlic storage.
And, of course, you can shop for garlic. There are at least eight vendors who’ll be selling different types so you can take them home and make your own garlicky goodies.
Newaukum Valley Farm in Chehalis will bring perhaps 500 pounds of organic garlic to sell over the weekend, along with some cherry tomatoes and heirloom tomatoes. The farm grows eight kinds of garlic.
“They all have kind of a different flavor profile,” said the farm’s Melissa Henderson. “Some of them are better for making salsa. Some of them are better for cooking with. Some of them are better for raw eating.”
Henderson and family eat a lot of garlic, but she isn’t particularly adventurous with it.
“We like to dry our garlic and make garlic powder,” she said. “That’s probably my favorite way of eating it, so we can have it all year round for salad dressings and cooking.”
Chehalis Garlic Fest and Craft Show
The 21st annual festival offers the opportunity to partake of the stinking rose in a variety of foods along with shopping, music and activities for children.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Southwest Washington Fairgrounds, 2555 N. National Ave., Chehalis
Tickets: $5 general admission, $4 for seniors and military with ID, free for children 7 and younger
More information: 360-740-1495, chehalisgarlicfest.com
